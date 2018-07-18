In week five, Vanderbilt will host Tennessee State on Saturday, August 29. Here's a closer look at the Tigers as of mid-July. Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included.

TSU projected offensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes QB Michael Hughes, So 6-2, 230 1,304 yds., 15 TD, 6 int. RB Sabree Curtis, Jr. 5-10, 175 91 carries, 456 yds., 9 rec., 38 yds. FB Andrew Knox, Jr. 5-11, 250 42 carries, 146 yds., 5 rec., 32 yds. WR Steven Newbold, Jr. 5-11, 170 34 rec., 627 yds., 4 TD WR Chris Rowland, So. 5-8, 170 17 rec., 178 yds., 1 TD, 19 carries, 116 yds. TE Miles Cavitt, Jr 6-3, 230 Played in 10 games, 4 rec., 50 yds. LT Chidi Okeke, So. 6-6, 315 Played in 11 games, started 10 LG Lachavious Simmons, Jr. 6-5, 305 Played in all 11 games, started 7 games at RT C Thomas Burton, Jr. 6-2, 305 Played in 11 games, started 10 RG Jamahl Jelks, Jr. 6-5, 305 Played in 11 games, started 10 RT Justin Brooks, Sr. 6-5, 300 Played in 11 games, started 10 PK Mitchell Boudreaux, Jr. 5-6, 150 Played in 3 games, 4 kickoffs for 214 yds., 1 PAT

TSU returns eight offensive starters from the 2017 roster and is expected to improve upon every offensive facet. In 2017, the Tigers offense averaged 24.3 points per game and 326 yards of total offense per game. The offense had a disappointing season due to its lack of consistency in both the run and passing games. The Tigers averaged 140 rushing yards per game and 186 passing yards per game behind freshman QB Michael Hughes. Hughes is expected to remain the starting quarterback in 2018 after posting a huge statistical season in 2017. Behind Hughes is junior Demry Croft, who has the size and strength to perform at a high level immediately. The position could be a revolving door if Hughes isn't a consistent performer. The receiving core features Steven Newbold and Chris Rowland. Newbold is a veteran leader on the offense while Rowland is a sophomore from Ravenwood. Behind these two performers, the Tigers should be in good hands at the skill positions. At running back, the Tigers will expect Sabree Curtis to carry the load after a disappointing 2017 season on the ground. In this up-tempo offense, the Tigers have many players who record both rushing and receiving stats which keeps the defense on their toes. The Tigers return four offensive lineman from the 2017 unit which features experienced leaders as well as talented underclassmen. The four returnees have a total of 40 starts between them and expect to be the strongest unit for 2018 Tigers squad.

TSU projected defensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes DE Mekhi Brown, Jr. 6-5, 250 Alabama transfer, 5 TT in 2017 DT Jeremiah Caine, So. 6-2, 280 Coahoma C.C. transfer (Chose TSU over Vanderbilt) NT Jeremy Patterson, Sr. 6-3, 350 Played in 10 games, 8 TT in 2017 DE Dante' Ferguson Jr., Jr. 6-2, 225 Played in 10 games, 4 TT, 1 int LB James Green, So. 6-1, 205 10 TT, 1 TFL in 2017 LB Christion Abercrombie, So. 6-1, 230 Illinois transfer LB Blair Edwards, Sr. 6-1 202 59 TT, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 PBU, 2 PD, 1 FF, 2 FR CB Dajour Nesbeth, Jr. 6-1, 187 48 TT, 1.5 TFL, 2 int, 9 PBU, 11 PD CB Nick Harper Jr., So 5-11, 175 Sat out 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules FS LaQuarious Cook, Sr. 6-0, 190 61 TT, 2.5 TFL, 2 int, 2 PBU, 4 PD SS Vincent Sellers, So. 6-1, 180 49 TT, 2 TFL, 2 int, 5 PBU, 7 PD, 1 blocked kick, 1 safety P Mitchell Boudreaux, Jr. 5-6, 160 Played in 3 games, 4 kickoffs for 214 yds., 1 PAT

In 2017, the Tigers gave up an average of 19.6 points and 279 yards per game. Those are good numbers considering the difficulty of defending the air-raid style offense at the FCS level The Tigers return five starters on defense as well as a couple of transfers who could be immediate impact players. Alabama transfer Mekhi Brown and Illinois transfer Christion Abercombie will provide loads of talent in the front seven. Per ESPN, Brown, the Alabama player who went after an assistant coach on the sideline and had to be restrained by teammates during the National Championship Game, will attempt to regain confidence at the FCS level. .Vincent Sellers, LaQuarious Cook, and Dajour Nesbeth all recorded two interceptions each in 2017. In addition to their ball-hawking skills, they also combined for 158 total tackles. Veteran leaders Dante' Ferguson Jr. and Jeremy Patterson are poised for breakout seasons in 2018 in terms of tackle and sack numbers. In 2017, this Tigers defense allowed 132 yards rushing per game and hope to reduce that number significantly in 2018. As mentioned the secondary will be lead b the terrific trio of Sellers, Cook, and Nesbeth but, sophomore Nick Harper Jr. is expected to fill the other CB spot. Harper Jr. transferred from Missouri State in 2016 and was a part of back-to-back 14-1 seasons at Ravenwood.

MATCHUP ANALYSIS

The last meeting between Vanderbilt and TSU was in 2016 when the Commodores pulled away with a 35-17 homecoming victory. Per VUCommodores.com, The Tigers got off to a good start, leading for much of the first half, but the Commodores wore down Tennessee State with its running game. The Tigers were able to move the ball with 410 yards of total offense but they gave up 501. Vanderbilt is 2-0 all-time against Tennessee State and have beaten every FCS foe they've faced since 2011. This matchup is sandwiched between South Carolina at home and Georgia in Athens thus, the importance of beating TSU is amplified. Vanderbilt should be able to once again wear the Tigers down in the fourth quarter with its running game. The key to Vanderbilt winning this game will be the success of Ke'Shaughn Vaughn and Khari Blasingame. Vanderbilt is the favorite to win due to home-field advantage but, don't be shocked if the Tigers make it a competitive contest.

TSU, AT A GLANCE