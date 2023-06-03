NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Oregon used s four-run fourth against Vanderbilt's Ryan Ginther to open up a tie game and hold on to knock off Vanderbilt, 8-7, in the winner's bracket game of the Nashville regional at Hawkins Field on Saturday evening.

The Ducks scored four in the fifth off Ginther, breaking open a close game. The big blow was a two-out, three-RBI double from Jacob Walsh to put the lead at 8-4.

Vandy got a one-out, two-run home run in the ninth from Chris Maldonado but couldn't get another runner on. The Commodores' RJ Schreck also homered.

Vanderbilt faces Xavier in an elimination game at 2:06 on Sunday afternoon. The winner of that game gets a rematch with Oregon Sunday evening. Should Vanderbilt win both, it'll play a winner-take-all game against the Ducks on Monday.

"We're wired for this," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. "I don't worry about that. The toughest game tomorrow is going to be the first one, Xavier. We've got to be physically and mentally ready to play."

Oregon out-hit Vanderbilt, 10-7, and left five on to Vandy's nine. The Commodores left the bases loaded twice.

"We hit the ball well," Corbin said. "We hit the ball to the middle part of the field about as hard as we could. So listen, the effort of the kids and their attack to the ball was good. We just didn't get the big hit when we needed it.

"I thought our at-bats were pretty good. We were making hard contact. We were certainly, I thought mentally, ready to get back in that ballgame. I didn't doubt at all that we wouldn't. I thought we'd win that game and the kids did, too.

"We just came up short."

Oregon's Turner Spoljaric, who had a 6.32 ERA coming in, struck out just two and had 13 fly-ball outs on a night in which the ball carried well. But Spoljaric, the son of former MLB pitcher Paul Spoljaric, gave the Ducks six innings of four-run ball, and that proved to be just enough.

Ducks' closer Josh Mollerus allowed the ninth-inning homer to Maldonado, saving a win for Spoljaric.

The pesky Ducks forced three Commodore pitches to throw 155 pitches while Tanner Smith and Bennett Thompson, each homered, both off starter Hunter Owen. The junior lefty allowed four runs in four innings and was removed after four strikeouts and 75 pitches and didn't look as dominant as he's looked much of the year.

"You've got to give [Oregon] credit, that's a good-hitting team," Corbin said. "They're physical, they're like the teams we see in our league."

Vandy's most effective hurler was Grayson Moore, who threw 57 pitches (44 strikes) across four shutout innings. He hit two batters and otherwise didn't allow a runner to reach.

"He pitched really well to keep the game right where it was," Corbin said.

Little went Vanderbilt’s way early.

Owen had a tough start, throwing two balls and then plunking Rikuu Nishida with his next offering. After a strikeout, Drew Cowley hit a blooper to right off the handle for a single as Nishida made it towards third. Second baseman RJ Austin fielded the ball and fired to third; the ball got by third baseman Davis Diaz as a run scored and Cowley took third.

A Sabin Ceballos ground-out to third scored another run and then Tanner Smith launched a no-doubt home run to right to make it 3-0, Ducks.

"We've got to execute better than what we did in the first part of the game," Corbin said.

Vandy countered with Parker Noland’s single to right to cut the lead to two, but left the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning. Oregon’s Thompson then hit what looked like a routine fly ball to right, but the ball kept carrying and wound up about three rows deep in the bleachers in right-center for a 4-1 advantage.

"Thompson's ball took off, " Corbin said. "It jumped off his bat. I don't know what the hell--he hit the ball well, he spun it well, I guess. It was a good at bat."

Vanderbilt went to Ginther in fifth, and Oregon strung together leadoff singles, later cashing in with a bases-loaded double to the gap in left-center from Walsh.

The Commodores, down four after plating runs on outs twice in the second to edge closer, were on the verge of going quietly in the seventh. But Austin Anderson walked Noland with two outs, hit Chris Maldonado with a pitch and then threw four consecutive balls to Troy LaNeve. He then went 2-0 to Austin with nothing near the zone before Oregon went to Matt Dallas mid-at-bat.

Dallas fared no better, throwing two balls nowhere close to the plate to walk in a run. But in what may have been the game's ultimate turning point, Alan Espinal topped a grounder to third and was thrown out on a close play at first to end that inning.

Owen's relative ineffectiveness prompted a question about his health, which Corbin brushed aside. Owen missed several starts during the season and threw just three innings in last week's Southeastern Conference tournament.

"I'm sure Hunter Owen would have liked to build up more volume getting to this part of the season, but he didn't have the ability to," Corbin said. "So he's just doing the best he can."

Corbin said he hasn't formulated a pitching plan for Sunday.

"I just walked over here to talk to you guys," Corbin quipped, when asked about it. "I haven't even gone to the bathroom. So, no. I don't know yet."