NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Matt Ossenfort smacked a walk-off home run against fellow freshman Brennan Seibe r with one out in the top of the eighth, leading the Gold to a 3-2, walk-off win over the Black squad in the first game of the David Williams Classic (Vanderbilt’s annual fall inter-squad series) on Sunday.

It made a winner of Ethan McElvain (1 1/3 inning, one run, two strikeouts), who the half-inning before, allowed a game-tying home run to Logan Poteet.

Pitching won the day, with six men combining for 19 strikeouts, four walks and four earned runs over 13 1/3 innings.

Just before Poteet’s blast, Raymond Velasquez singled to second, scoring RJ Austin with the go-ahead run the inning before, as the Gold team beat the Black team, 2-1, in Sunday’s scrimmage game.

Strong pitching headlined the day.

Starters Bryce Cunningham (four innings, no runs, four strikeouts and one walk) and Greysen Carter (three innings, one earned run, one walk, four strikeouts) were excellent, and reliever Andrew Dutkanynch (2 2/3, one walk, six strikeouts) may have been better than either.

Those three are likely battling for the third starter and midweek roles, with Carter Holton and Devin Futrell expected to headline the weekend rotation.

Carter’s first showcased perhaps his biggest attributes and struggles in the same frame, but the good (18 pitches, 14 strikes) was louder than anything.

Carter gave up a hit to Calvin Hewett to center to start the game and then a 97-mile-an-hour ball down first that got past Oseenfort and was ruled a single. He then nicked Nick Maldonado with a pitch, got a double-play ground ball to get a pair of outs.

Then, after setting hitters up with 97- and 98-mile-an hour fastballs, Carter struck out Jonathan Vastine with a pair of change-ups that read “90” and “91” on the scoreboard, the first of which had some fade and run away from Vastine and the second of which struck him out swinging.

Hewett came around to score on a hard-hit ball by Cam Kozeal down first.

The teams play Game 2 on Tuesday at 4. If the Black team wins, Game 3 will take place at 4 Thursday.