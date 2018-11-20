OT target Ron Carr impressed with Vanderbilt after official visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Solon (Oh.) offensive tackle Ron Carr has seen his recruiting process heat up throughout his senior season. The former Yale commit is now considering multiple power five programs before the early s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news