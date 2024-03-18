Lewis averaged 4.4 points per game in 2023-24 while shooting 32.9% from the field and 23.1% from 3-point range in 16.2 minutes per game.

Vanderbilt sophomore guard Paul Lewis has elected to enter the transfer portal, per a report from Rivals.

Lewis has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2 guard was expected to take a significant step forward by Vanderbilt's coaching staff in the preseason, but he struggled at times as he was thrust into a significantly bigger role than he'd had previously.

Lewis had a season-high 18 points against Georgia in late February, the sophomore guard scored in double figures four times this season.

All five scholarship members of Vanderbilt's highly-touted 2022 class have either transferred or are currently in the portal.

Lewis is Vanderbilt's fourth player to enter the portal since its season ended on Wednesday and Jerry Stackhouse was parted ways with on Thursday.



Vanderbilt has four scholarships open as it heads into an important offseason.