Pennsylvania OL target talks about his interest in Vanderbilt
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Parkland (Pa.) offensive tackle Nicholas Dawkins has seen an uptick in his recruiting process since the calendar turned to February, picking up 11 new offers with six of those coming from power fiv...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news