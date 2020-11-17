The Commodores have a tough task on Saturday as the sixth-ranked Florida Gators roll into West End. VandySports.com takes a look at the top five players on offense and defense for the Commodores and Gators, according to Pro Football Focus grades. **PFF Grading Scale: 90 and above - Elite, 80 to 89 - Great, 70 to 79 - Good, 60 to 69 - Average to Above Average, 50 - 59 - Below Average, 49 and below - Poor**

Cam Johnson is Vandy's second highest-graded offensive player according to PFF (Photo: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Top 5 Offensive Players Florida Vanderbilt TE - Kyle Pitts: 95.4 overall RB - Keon Henry-Brooks: 79.4 overall QB - Kyle Trask: 91.2 WR - Cam Johnson: 70.7 RB - Dameon Pierce: 80.2 T - Tyler Steen: 69 WR - Kadarius Toney: 78.5 WR - Amir Abdul-Rahman: 68.3 T - Stone Forsyth: 74 TE: Ben Bresnahan: 64.7

NOTES: - There is a noticeable talent discrepancy when it comes the offenses of the Gators and Commodores. Florida's fifth-highest graded player, tackle Stone Forsyth, would rank second-highest for the Commodores. - Henry-Brooks was injured in last week's game against Mississippi State, but is listed on the depth chart and Derek Mason was optimistic he'll be available for Florida. - Vanderbilt's offense is scoring 16.5 points per game, Florida is averaging 45.8. - The Commodores are on par with the Gators in terms of rushing yards, 899 yards compared to the Gators 919 yards. - The biggest difference between the offenses comes in passing yards per game, the Gators are averaging 371.7 yards per game vs. 219.7 for the Commodores. - Kyle Trask is asserting himself in the Heisman race for this season, passing for 2,171 yards at a 70% completion percentage to go along with 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Top 5 Defensive Players Florida Vanderbilt LB - Brenton Cox, Jr.: 82.2 S - Brendon Harris: 74.7 DL - Tedarrell Slaton: 76 DE - Dayo Odeyingbo: 73.3 CB - Kaiir Elam: 70.2 DE - Andre Mintze: 71.7 DL - Zachary Carter: 67.7 DT - Daevion Davis: 69.6 LB - Mohamoud Diabate: 62.3 S - Maxwell Worship: 63.3