 Vanderbilt Football - Florida vs. Vanderbilt top players according to Pro Football Focus
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-17 18:31:56 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF: Florida vs. Vanderbilt top players

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
The Commodores have a tough task on Saturday as the sixth-ranked Florida Gators roll into West End.

VandySports.com takes a look at the top five players on offense and defense for the Commodores and Gators, according to Pro Football Focus grades.

**PFF Grading Scale: 90 and above - Elite, 80 to 89 - Great, 70 to 79 - Good, 60 to 69 - Average to Above Average, 50 - 59 - Below Average, 49 and below - Poor**

Cam Johnson is Vandy's second highest-graded offensive player according to PFF (Photo: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)
Top 5 Offensive Players
Florida Vanderbilt

TE - Kyle Pitts: 95.4 overall

RB - Keon Henry-Brooks: 79.4 overall

QB - Kyle Trask: 91.2

WR - Cam Johnson: 70.7

RB - Dameon Pierce: 80.2

T - Tyler Steen: 69

WR - Kadarius Toney: 78.5

WR - Amir Abdul-Rahman: 68.3

T - Stone Forsyth: 74

TE: Ben Bresnahan: 64.7

Based on players participating in at least 100 snaps this season

NOTES:

- There is a noticeable talent discrepancy when it comes the offenses of the Gators and Commodores. Florida's fifth-highest graded player, tackle Stone Forsyth, would rank second-highest for the Commodores.

- Henry-Brooks was injured in last week's game against Mississippi State, but is listed on the depth chart and Derek Mason was optimistic he'll be available for Florida.

- Vanderbilt's offense is scoring 16.5 points per game, Florida is averaging 45.8.

- The Commodores are on par with the Gators in terms of rushing yards, 899 yards compared to the Gators 919 yards.

- The biggest difference between the offenses comes in passing yards per game, the Gators are averaging 371.7 yards per game vs. 219.7 for the Commodores.

- Kyle Trask is asserting himself in the Heisman race for this season, passing for 2,171 yards at a 70% completion percentage to go along with 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Top 5 Defensive Players
Florida Vanderbilt

LB - Brenton Cox, Jr.: 82.2

S - Brendon Harris: 74.7

DL - Tedarrell Slaton: 76

DE - Dayo Odeyingbo: 73.3

CB - Kaiir Elam: 70.2

DE - Andre Mintze: 71.7

DL - Zachary Carter: 67.7

DT - Daevion Davis: 69.6

LB - Mohamoud Diabate: 62.3

S - Maxwell Worship: 63.3
Based on players participating in at least 100 snaps this season

NOTES:

- From an overall grading standpoint, the Commodores and Gators are pretty even according to PFF. That also reflects in production and numbers as well.

- Vanderbilt's defense is giving up 36 points per game, Florida isn't too far behind, giving up 30 a game.

- Rushing yards per game, Vanderbilt is giving up 185 yards with Florida's defense being slightly more stingy at 150.8 per game.

- Vanderbilt is actually giving up slightly less passing yards per game than Florida, 257.8 compared to 260.5.

- Add that all up, the Commodores are allowing 443 yards per game with Florida slightly better, allowing 411.3 per.

