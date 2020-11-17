PFF: Florida vs. Vanderbilt top players
The Commodores have a tough task on Saturday as the sixth-ranked Florida Gators roll into West End.
VandySports.com takes a look at the top five players on offense and defense for the Commodores and Gators, according to Pro Football Focus grades.
**PFF Grading Scale: 90 and above - Elite, 80 to 89 - Great, 70 to 79 - Good, 60 to 69 - Average to Above Average, 50 - 59 - Below Average, 49 and below - Poor**
|Florida
|Vanderbilt
|
TE - Kyle Pitts: 95.4 overall
|
RB - Keon Henry-Brooks: 79.4 overall
|
QB - Kyle Trask: 91.2
|
WR - Cam Johnson: 70.7
|
RB - Dameon Pierce: 80.2
|
T - Tyler Steen: 69
|
WR - Kadarius Toney: 78.5
|
WR - Amir Abdul-Rahman: 68.3
|
T - Stone Forsyth: 74
|
TE: Ben Bresnahan: 64.7
NOTES:
- There is a noticeable talent discrepancy when it comes the offenses of the Gators and Commodores. Florida's fifth-highest graded player, tackle Stone Forsyth, would rank second-highest for the Commodores.
- Henry-Brooks was injured in last week's game against Mississippi State, but is listed on the depth chart and Derek Mason was optimistic he'll be available for Florida.
- Vanderbilt's offense is scoring 16.5 points per game, Florida is averaging 45.8.
- The Commodores are on par with the Gators in terms of rushing yards, 899 yards compared to the Gators 919 yards.
- The biggest difference between the offenses comes in passing yards per game, the Gators are averaging 371.7 yards per game vs. 219.7 for the Commodores.
- Kyle Trask is asserting himself in the Heisman race for this season, passing for 2,171 yards at a 70% completion percentage to go along with 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
|Florida
|Vanderbilt
|
LB - Brenton Cox, Jr.: 82.2
|
S - Brendon Harris: 74.7
|
DL - Tedarrell Slaton: 76
|
DE - Dayo Odeyingbo: 73.3
|
CB - Kaiir Elam: 70.2
|
DE - Andre Mintze: 71.7
|
DL - Zachary Carter: 67.7
|
DT - Daevion Davis: 69.6
|
LB - Mohamoud Diabate: 62.3
|
S - Maxwell Worship: 63.3
NOTES:
- From an overall grading standpoint, the Commodores and Gators are pretty even according to PFF. That also reflects in production and numbers as well.
- Vanderbilt's defense is giving up 36 points per game, Florida isn't too far behind, giving up 30 a game.
- Rushing yards per game, Vanderbilt is giving up 185 yards with Florida's defense being slightly more stingy at 150.8 per game.
- Vanderbilt is actually giving up slightly less passing yards per game than Florida, 257.8 compared to 260.5.
- Add that all up, the Commodores are allowing 443 yards per game with Florida slightly better, allowing 411.3 per.
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on 440Sports.com
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsMansfield
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com