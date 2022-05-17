Power, speed lead Vandy past MTSU

Vanderbilt (35-16) used five extra-base hits and five steals in a 7-2 victory over Middle Tennessee State (29-21) at Nashville's Hawkins Field on Tuesday night.

First baseman Dominic Keegan knocked in a pair of runs with a homer and a double, Spencer Jones tripled and doubled in two and Enrique Bradfield Jr. had four hits.

It snapped MTSU’s six-game winning streak. Vanderbilt out-hit the Blue Raiders, 12-7.

Starting pitcher Bryce Cunningham (four innings, one run, two strikeouts) and winning pitcher Grayson Moore (four innings, one run, five strikeouts) were both excellent in limiting hard contact. Ryan Ginther pitched around a pair of ninth-inning runners to get a scoreless ninth.

The Commodores got five runs (four earned) off right-hander Jack Julian--the second pitcher MTSU used--who lasted 3 1/3 innings.

Among Vandy’s five steals were a steal of home from Jones in the third. Bradfield Jr. also added a steal—his 41st in 41 tries—as did Keegan.

Bradfield, who had eight hits in a three-game series at Arkansas over the weekend, led the team with four hits.

Vandy tied it at 1 when Bradfield Jr. singled up the middle to score Diaz. That came off starter James Sells, who entered with a team-leading 1.75 ERA in 36 innings.

Mlddle's run in the second came when Mason Spears hit a sacrifice fly off Cunningham with two outs in the eighth.

Jones's steal of home in the third put Vandy ahead for good, then in the fourth, his two-run triple scored Bradfield Jr. and Jack Bulger before Keegan doubled Jones home.

The Commodores remained third in the RPI as of 9 Central on Tuesday night, the win over MTSU (No. 49) giving the 'Dores a 10th top-50 RPI win.