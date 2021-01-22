After its scheduled Wednesday game against Texas A&M was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the program, Vanderbilt returns to the court Saturday for a lunchtime matchup with Arkansas in Nashville.

Vanderbilt has dealt with problem after problem this season – injuries, COVID-19 issues, more injuries and now more COVID-19 issues. The Commodores were all set to play against Texas A&M earlier this week, only to have their game postponed Tuesday afternoon due to more coronavirus issues within the program.

The 'Dores were coming into Wednesday's scheduled contest looking to play much, much better than they did last Saturday at then-No. 10 ranked Tennessee in an 81-61 loss, and were just 1-point underdogs according to KenPom. VU's odds aren't as good this weekend, however, as KenPom has Arkansas winning by 8.

The Razorbacks come into Saturday fresh off a 75-73 win over Auburn and are 2-2 in their last four outings, losing at both LSU and Alabama. Arkansas is currently eighth in the SEC standings.

In Arkansas' last time out vs. the Tigers, the Razorbacks trailed by double digits at 43-31 at halftime, but flipped the script in the second half – outscoring Auburn 44-30 to come away with the tight 75-73 win. Desi Sills led the way with 22 points, while Jalen Tate scored 14 points and Justin Smith and Davonte Davis each had 10.

The Razorbacks shot 46.2% from the field, while committing 16 turnovers. They recorded 16 assists on 30 made shots, including four 3-pointers, and forced the Tigers into 17 turnovers.

Arkansas is an offensive-powered team, currently averaging 84.5 points per game on 44.5% shooting. Defensively, the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score 70.8 points and shoot 41.2%. They commit 13.1 turnovers each outing and force their opponents into 15.1 per game.

Moses Moody leads Arkansas with 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds, while JD Notae scores 14.3 points a night and Sills adds 12. Moody went off for 28 points against Alabama, but was held to just 5 points against Auburn.

Vanderbilt has dropped six straight to Arkansas, with its last win in the series coming on Feb. 7, 2017 – a 72-59 victory in Fayetteville. Five different Commodores finished in double figures, led by Nolan Cressler's 13 points.