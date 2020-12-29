Here's a look at the matchup between Vanderbilt and Florida when the two square off on Dec. 30.

Vanderbilt opens Southeastern Conference play when it faces Florida on Wednesday evening, the first of two scheduled match-ups between the teams this season.

Following an 85-65 loss to Davidson on Dec. 23, the Commodores took out some frustration on Alcorn State on Sunday in an 87-59 win. Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. had a career-high 30 points as the Commodores led by at least 18 the entire second half.

The enduring question for the Commodores is whether there's enough help for their star sophomore, who's usage rate (a Ken Pomeroy stat designed to measure who ends a possession by either a shot or a turnover) is second in the country when he's on the floor.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse seems to have recognized the issue, inserting Kansas transfer Isaac McBride to start and share point-guard duties on Sunday and get Pippen some designed rest.

McBride didn't score, but handed out four assists in 18 minutes. The freshman is one of four point guards on the team, and has averaged just 10.0 minutes a game, and so it's unclear what his role is going forward.

Sophomore Dylan Disu appears to be Vandy's second-best player, but is in the midst of an on-again, off-again season. Disu's had three double-doubles, including 13 points and 11 rebounds in the Davidson loss, but hasn't provided the consistency the Commodores need when it's mattered.

Vanderbilt might have found something in freshman forward Myles Stute, who poured in 16 points in just his second game this year. Stute hit four of Vandy's season-high 14 3-pointers on Sunday.

However, SEC play is the time VU needs veterans to step up, and that's where problems lie.

Redshirt junior D.J. Harvey still seems to be out of shape after a recent COVID-19 outbreak, while Jordan Wright--who scored 11 against Alcorn State, and 17 against Richmond--missed the Mississippi Valley State and Davidson games.

Meanwhile, the Commodores appeared to have erstwhile staring five Clevon Brown (2.3 ppg) ready to go for Alcorn State. Instead, Brown sustained an injury in practice on Saturday and looks questionable for the Florida game.

The Gators have significant questions, too, in the aftermath of an 18-day layoff in the aftermath of an 83-71 loss to Florida State.

That day, the Gators lost Keyontae Johnson (16.0 ppg), the preseason SEC Player of the Year, who collapsed during the game and spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before being released before Christmas. (As for Johnson's condition, this video of Johnson speaking post-collapse is encouraging.)

With Johnson, the Gators--who rank 22nd in Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency, and 28th on offense--figured to be an NCAA tournament team.

Without him, UF will depend more heavily on a backcourt of Tre Mann, Scottie Lewis, Noah Locke and Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appleby.

Lewis may be the focal point of the offense now. He scored 19 points and played a team-high 38 minutes in the loss to FSU. Mann (29 minutes, 17 points) saw the second-most floor time that day.

Like Vanderbilt, the Gators give a lot of minutes to a lot of players. Nine Florida players average double-digit minutes and that doesn't include Ques Glover (8.3 mpg, 2.3 ppg), who saw 12 against FSU with Johnson departing after just four minutes.

Hanging onto the ball will be critical for Vanderbilt. The Gators force turnovers on 25.3% of possessions (17th nationally) and lead the country in block rate (18.9%) despite not having a prototypical rim protector outside Omar Payne (14.0%).

Florida has won the last four meetings. The last Commodore victory came on Feb. 17, 2018, when coach Bryce Drew's Vanderbilt team won in Nashville by a 71-68 score.