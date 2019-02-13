Vanderbilt faces a 2019 weekday schedule with the usual assortment of local foes, mid-majors within driving distance--and, of course, Louisville. Opponents are listed in order of what, in my opinion, constitutes the most challenging matchup for Vanderbilt. Each team's 2018 record (conference in parenthesis), RPI and BoydsWorld ISIR appears below. Preseason conference forecasts per D1 Baseball and Baseball America, followed by each league's official preseason polls, are listed.

at LOUISVILLE: May 7

2018: 45-19 (18-12 in Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division), 21/20 2019 forecast: 4/11/8 nationally, 1/2/1 in ACC Atlantic (seven teams) The Cardinals return most of lsat year's lineup, led by 1B Logan Wyatt (.339/.490/.522), DH Danny Oriente (.331/.403/.416), CF Drew Campbell (.313/.374/.425) and LF Jake Snider (.300/.423/.383). Louisville always has tons of arms. VU could see some combination of righties Bryan Hoeing (68.2, 51/23, 2.88), Shay Smiddy (45.2, 56/25, 2.96) and closer Michael McAvene (10.1, 15/7, 5.23). Louisville is expected to host a regional, and D1 has the Cards the No. 4 national seed.

SAMFORD: March 12

2018: 37-26 (16-8 in Southern Conference), 90/103 2019 forecast: 1/1/1 in SoCon (nine) The Bulldogs return a pair of preseason first team All-Southern Conference picks in C Anthony Mulrine (.307/.390/446), 1B Brooks Carlson (.343/.429/.552, 10 HR) and a second-team pick in 2B Brandon Frymen (.262/.333/.342), and add 3B Preston Moore, D1's preseason Freshman of the year in the SoCon. RHP Stephen Jones (54.1, 47/17, 4.64) returns after being selected by the Phillies in Round 39; he's slated for the bullpen and could be an arm VU sees. BA and D1 both project the Bulldogs as a four-seed in a regional.

DAVIDSON: Mar. 5

2018: 33-21 (14-10 in Atlantic 10), 99/129 2019 forecast: 2/3/3 in A-10 (13) Coach Rucker Taylor, a former VU player under coach Tim Corbin, begins his first year as head coach after six years as a Davidson assistant. The Wildcats return six starting hitters from last season, and all are quality. C/3B Eric Jones (.333/.443/.577, 11 HR, and D1's preseason A-10 Player of the Year), SS Max Baxin (.301/.390/.393), OF Justin Lebek (.258/.369/.490, 11 HR) and 1B Brett Centracchio (.263/.365/.432) lead the pack Davidson lost its entire weekend rotation, and hasn't announced who'll fill those spots. The Wildcats return closer Casey Sutherland (43.2, 33/7, 2.47, 6 saves).

INDIANA STATE: April 16

2018: 31-24 (11-10 in Missouri Valley Conference), 72/78 2019 forecast: 3/3/3 in MVC (eight) The Sycamores return eight regulars from a lineup that scored 365 runs last season. Key hitters are DH Romeo Harris (.312/.384/.592, 8 HR in 125 ABs), OF Luke Fegen (.298/.409/.382) and INF Jake Means (.265/.358/.480, 11 HR). Pitching could be an issue. ISU should have a good weekend rotation, but there are only four returning arms outside that. LHP Geremy Guerrero (30.1, 27/10, 4.15) is the most productive returnee, and Pitt transfer Connor Liberatore should help.

TENNESSEE TECH: Apr. 30

2018: 53-12 (27-3 in Ohio Valley Conference), 15/12 2019 forecast: 3/3/3 in OVC (11) Tech returns one regular from a squad that scored an incredible 639 runs and hit 135 home runs, a team that came within a game of the College World Series.He's senior OF Kevin Strohschein (.375/.433/.650), who was the OVC Player of the Year as a freshman and its preseason Player of the Year this year. But a few productive reserves, like OF Anthony Carrera (.345/.438/.673 in 55 ABs) and utility man Cody Littlejohn (.289/.413/.605 in 38), return. The Golden Eagles lost perhaps their four best pitchers, but return RHP Travis Sylvester (25, 25/13, 5.04).

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE: Feb. 26

2018: 27-30 (20-10 in Ohio Valley Conference), 200/190 2019 forecast: 4/4/5 in OVC (11) SEMO lost its three of its four best power threats, but returns its best in preseason All-OVC OF Justin Dirden (.340/.437/.665, 16 HR). He's one of six lineup returnees, a list that also includes utility man Devon Wilson (.305/.425/.400) and OF Peyton Faulkner (.281/.417/.357). SEMO doesn't return a lot of outstanding arms, but VU could see a pair of senior lefties in Aaron Stretch (39, 30/24, 4.15) and Daniel Bergtholdt (50.2, 33/16, 4.80).

AUSTIN PEAY, Feb. 27

2018: 30-27 (17-13 in Ohio Valley Conference), 139/146 2019 forecast: 5/6/4 in OVC (11) APSU returns some offensive firepower, led by preseason first-team All-OVC 1B Parker Phillips (.315/.410/.670, 19 HR), SS Garrett Kueber (.340/.465/.500), 3B Malcolm Tripler (.294/.378/.344) and 1B/OF Andrew Flaherty (.255/.411/.363). Austin Peay struggled to pitch (6.54 ERA) and the list of returnees, led by Harley Gollert (42.2, 34/40, .591) isn't impressive.

WESTERN KENTUCKY: April 2

2018: 21-31 (11-18 in Conference USA), 206/185 2019 forecast: 11/11/10 in CUSA (12) Former Auburn coach John Pawlowski begins his fourth year in Bowling Green by adding Murray State star 3B Davis Sims (.357/.434/.573), who gives WKU a terrific corner combo with 1B Ray Zuberer III (.315/.401/.430). WKU also adds three JUCO transfers to its lineup. Righties Maddex Richardson (19.2, 22/14, 4.58) and and Jacob Green (24, 30/14, 6.75) seem to be the best returning arms that VU could face.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE: Apr. 9 (Murfreesboro) and May 14 (at VU)

2018: 27-27-1 (12-17-1 in Conference USA), 153/135 2019 forecast: 12/11/12 in CUSA (12) Former South Carolina and N.C. State assistant Jim Toman takes over at MTSU after nine years as the head coach at Liberty. Toman should improve what was once a good mid-major program that struggled under Jim McGuire, who'd led the Blue Raiders for six years. The Blue Raiders always find a way to hit a bit. OF Blake Benefield (.278/.331/.498, 10 HR) is a preseason first team All-Conference USA pick and SS Myles Christian (.259/.378/.358) could develop into a star after a great summer. Mid-week pitching depth is a major question; the Blue Raiders walked 19 VU hitters in a 21-4 loss to the Commodores last year. Two-way player Drew Huff (31.2, 33/11, 5.12), on paper, seems to be the best returnee VU could face. Murfreesboro can be a tricky venue for the Commodores at times, as was the case in a 4-3 loss to MTSU after rain wiped away an Alonzo Jones grand slam that had just given VU a lead.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE: Mar. 6

2018: 28-25 (12-10 in Southern Conference), 99/129 2019 forecast: 4/4/5 in SoCon (eight) ETSU lost its top four in batting average and slugging percentage from last year. However, INF Cullen Smith (.295/.375/.404), OF David Beam (.283/.401/.389) and OF/C Ben Jackson (.279/.399/.372), and, ETSU adds OF Tyler Cox, who had 34 homers in his JUCO career. RHP James Giambalvo (37.1, 38/14, 3.38) is the best bullpen returnee.

BELMONT: Mar. 19 at First Tennessee Park

2018: 19-36 (11-19 in Ohio Valley Conference), 266/246 2019 forecast: 8/8/7 in OVC (11) Belmont, led by coach Dave Jarvis, took an uncharacteristic dip last season, though the Bruins did manage to take a mid-week game from VU. Things should improve this season. C/INF Chas Hadden (.298/.459/.340), IF Zach Erhart (.247/.318/.299, and hampered by injuries last year) and OF/DH Devon Gardner (.291/.350/.413) lead the offense. VU could see a pair of returning right-handers in Kyle Klotz (25.2, 22/13, 5.96) and Logan Bowen (37.2, 36/13, 6.21).

LIPSCOMB: Mar. 26 at First Tennessee Park

2018: 24-30 (9-12 Atlantic Sun), 176/182 2019 forecast: 6/8/7 in A-Sun (nine) As with Belmont, Lipscomb stole a mid-week win against VU at First Tennessee Park despite having a poor season. The Bisons scored just 294 runs, and lose their two best hitters. 3B Zeke Dodson (.279/.370/.411), CF Maddux Houtgon (.265/.357/.382) and 1B Cade Sorrells (.228/.358/.332) are the top lineup returnees. Outside of the weekend rotation, LU's returning pitchers struggled. Alex Dorso (42.2, 27/24, 4.85) had the best season of anyone that it appears VU would face.

EVANSVILLE: Feb. 20