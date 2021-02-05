After its scheduled Wednesday game at Texas A&M was postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Aggies' program, Vanderbilt returns to the court Saturday as it travels to Athens, Georgia for a matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Coming off a 93-81 win over South Carolina last Saturday, its first SEC victory of the season, Vanderbilt was riding some much-needed momentum into Wednesday's scheduled game at Texas A&M – only for it to be postponed due to the Aggies' COVID-19 related issues.

But although that contest didn't happen, the Commodores are still heading to Georgia with that same momentum from the win over the Gamecocks and hope they can make it back-to-back league victories.

Georgia – which is a 6-point favorite according to KenPom – is coming off a 91-86 win at Auburn on Tuesday and has won back-to-back games and three of its last five. In their win over the Tigers, the Bulldogs built a nine-point lead at halftime and held off Auburn down the stretch to come out on top. Six different players finished in double figures for Georgia, led by 16 points from Tye Fagan and 15 from Toumani Camara. The Bulldogs shot 49.3% from the field, 43.8% from 3-point range and 75% from the free-throw line in the win.

While Fagan and Camara led the way against Auburn, they've consistently produced throughout the entire season, as Camara averages 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and Fagan adds 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. Alongside that duo, Sahvir Wheeler – the team's leader – averages 13.5 points and 7.4 assists and Andrew Garcia adds 10.4 points.

Georgia has another guy who's provided a big spark over the past seven games in K.D. Johnson, a freshman who didn't play his first game until January 13 after having to sit out the first 10 games due to an academics issue. He's scored double figures in six of his seven games and is averaging 13.1 points per night.

The Bulldogs are averaging 77.9 points per game on 46.3% shooting, while allowing their opponents to score 70 points and shoot 43.8%. Georgia commits 17.1 turnovers each night and forces its opponents into 16.3.

Vanderbilt has lost three straight against Georgia, with its last win in the series coming on February 7, 2018 – an 81-66 win at Memorial Gymnasium. Saben Lee and Riley LaChance each had 19 points for the Commodores in the victory.

– Tyler Mansfield covers Vanderbilt basketball for VandySports.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RivalsMansfield. –