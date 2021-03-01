Fresh off a 75-70 win over Ole Miss, its third Southeastern Conference victory of the season, Vanderbilt plays its second-to-last league game of the year on Tuesday night at LSU.

Vanderbilt has kept games close against many SEC opponents this season, but just hasn't been able to get over the hump in a majority of those contests. However, Saturday was a different story for the Commodores – who put together a well-rounded performance to beat Ole Miss in their final home game of the season at Memorial Gymnasium.

Even with Dylan Disu (knee, out for season) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (hip flexor, predicted to play this week) both sidelined with injuries, Vandy was able to play at a high level against the Rebels. With that marquee win now in the books, the 'Dores now turn their attention to the final week of the regular season, which begins Tuesday with a trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face LSU.

LSU – which is a 10-point favorite according to KenPom – is coming off an 83-75 loss at No. 20 Arkansas and has dropped back-to-back games. In their loss to Arkansas, the Tigers shot just 39.5% from the field, 32.1% from 3-point range and went 6 of 12 at the free-throw line. LSU led by five at 37-32 at halftime, but was outscored 51-38 in the second half to lose by eight.

The Tigers have four players averaging double figures, led by Cameron Thomas' 22.7 points per game. Alongside him, Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford are both scoring 16.2 points, while Darius Days adds 12.3 each outing. LSU scores 82.9 points per game as a team and shoots 47.1%, while allowing its opponents to score 75.2 and shoot 42.2%.

Vanderbilt won last season's meeting against LSU, 99-90, on February 5, 2020. The Commodores shot 54.5% from the field in the win and were led by 33 points from Saben Lee and 31 from Max Evans.

