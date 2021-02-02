Fresh off its first Southeastern Conference win of the season, a 93-81 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, Vanderbilt will try to put another check in the win column Wednesday as it travels to College Station for a matchup with Texas A&M.

Vanderbilt did something on Saturday that it hadn't done in quite a while – win an SEC game. The Commodores registered one of their best outings out of the season, scoring 93 points in the 12-point victory over South Carolina. They scored 52 first-half points, had 21 fast-break points and had Max Evans break loose for 29 points, while Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 23 points and Dylan Disu had 17.

Not only did the win give Vanderbilt its first against a conference opponent since last March, but it also gives the 'Dores some positive momentum heading into Wednesday's contest with Texas A&M, which they haven't yet played this season as the two teams' scheduled meeting on January 20 was postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.

The Aggies – which are 3-point favorites according to KenPom – are coming off a 68-61 win over Kansas State but have lost three of their last four. In its win over K-State, A&M scored just 24 points in the first half before adding 44 to their side of the scoreboard in the second. The Aggies shot 40.8% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range and tallied 32 points from off the bench.

Four different Aggies finished in double figures, led by 14 points apiece from Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg. Along with that duo, Emanuel Miller scored 12 points, and Andre Gordon had 10. Miller leads Texas A&M with 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while Gordon scores 9.3 points, Chandler averages 8.4 and Flagg adds 8.1 each outing.

Texas A&M is averaging 63.5 points per game on 41.7% shooting, while allowing its opponents to score 65.1 points and shoot 44.3%. The Aggies commit 15.4 turnovers each night and force their opponents into 15.5.

Vanderbilt has lost four straight against A&M, with its last win in the series coming on March 9, 2017 – a 66-41 spanking in the SEC Tournament in Nashville. Joe Toye led the Commodores with 18 points, while Riley LaChance scored 14 points and Nolan Cressler had 11.

– Tyler Mansfield covers Vanderbilt basketball for VandySports.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RivalsMansfield. –