VandySports.com

Vanderbilt held their annual Pro Day on Tuesday morning that featured JoeJuan Williams, Kyle Shurmur, Sam Dobbs, Jordan Griffin, Alim Muhammad, Dare Odeyingbo, Bruno Reagan, Justin Skule, Josh Smith, Louis Vecchio, LaDarius Wiley, Charles Wright, and Tre Ellis.

Over 50 professional scouts were in attendance representing 30 NFL teams and one CFL team.

Below is a link to our Pro Day thread that features information on performance times and video interviews following today's action.



PRO DAY THREAD