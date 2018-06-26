Want to be a Commodores insider? No publication produces more in-depth coverage and better insight on Vanderbilt football, basketball, baseball, and recruiting than VandySports.com. And with the Five-Star Challenge underway this weekend, we're offering a special promotion to join our community of Vanderbilt die hards.

VandySports.com is populated daily with inside information, breaking news, detailed practice coverage, exclusive interviews, special features, scouting reports, video analysis, photos and podcasts, on Vanderbilt football, basketball, baseball, and recruiting.

A subscription is also your ticket to our premium message board, Commodore War Room, and content on Rivals.com and all other team pages. Add it all up and you have the best Vanderbilt fan experience on the web. But don't take our word for it. See for yourself by following the link below and signing up!

FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE PROMO

PROMO CODE: 5Star

*Offer valid for one team site; expires Friday, June 29 at 11:59 PM CST*