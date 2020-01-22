NASHVILLE--Here are some observations following Alabama's 77-62 defeat of Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym on Wednesday evening.

It was a breakout game for Dylan Disu.

Disu flashed some things in fall scrimmages, and has a combination of a few offensive moves and a jump shot. But to this point, the freshman hasn’t been that much of a factor.

Wednesday night, Disu--who said the staff encouraged him to "keep shooting" despite a 33.3-percent field goal mark--showed something.

He was 7-of-14 from the floor for a career-high 21 points, while adding six rebounds and two steals in 28:33 of floor time. Disu hustled in the paint—that’s another thing Vandy needs—and generally looked like a significant piece whom the Commodores can use both now and later.

Stackhouse said that professional scouts who've watched practice are intrigued with his shooting touch. He added that Disu is smart and grasps a lot of the concepts he's teaching, adding that his knee isn't 100 percent yet after an offseason surgery.

The defense forced 25 turnovers.

Stackhouse came in as a defense-first coach, and that’s the first thing he mentioned after the game.

“We did a lot of good things on the defensive end, forcing that many turnovers but we’ve got to convert (turnovers) at a little better clip,” Stackhouse said. “There’s not many games we’re going to win this league where we shoot only 30 percent.”

Saben Lee had one of the strangest box score lines you'll see.

Lee scored 19 points, but was just 4-of-17 from the field. That's because Lee, who was obviously the guy Alabama most had to worry about, was fouled 13 times and canned 11 of 12 free throws.

“Probably should have had 20 (fouls drawn), but that’s another story,” Stackhouse said, an inference that perhaps some contact on Lee wasn't called.

Lee led the team in minutes (36) and steals (four), but also turnovers (four) and posted a minus-18.

About that officiating--it seemed Stackhouse wanted to send a message late.

The normally-stoic Stackhouse got a technical with 37 seconds left.

Stackhouse, who doesn’t raise his voice often, let an official have it for several seconds after Matt Moyer was whistled for a foul in backcourt. The game was already out of reach—Vandy trailed by 11 at the time—but it at least seemed to be some sort of message that the Commodores won't go down without a fight, and have a coach who'll stand up for them.

Vandy's Southeastern Conference losing streak has hit 25 games.

That includes first-round conference tournament losses the last two seasons.

The last eight league losses have all come by double digits.