Vanderbilt dropped to 8-8 and 0-3 in the Southeastern Conference in a loss to Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night. Here's what happened of note.

Vanderbilt held Arkansas’s two top scorers down and it didn’t matter.

Guards Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe came in averaging 19.4 and 18.2 points, respectively. Jones scored one point and Joe, who had 12, didn’t have any until about 16 minutes left.

It’s a sobering reminder of how little margin for error that the Commodores have.

Instead, the Commodores had trouble defending Jimmy Whitt Jr., who scored a career-high 30 off short jumpers and points in the paint.

Max Evans carried Vanderbilt as long as he could.

Hats off to Evans, who tied a career high with 16 first-half points. Unfortunately, Evans couldn't carry that over into the second half--he went scoreless--but thanks to the junior, Vandy trailed by just six at the half and wouldn't have been in the game without him.

The zone helped keep Arkansas out of rhythm and Vandy out of foul trouble.

The Commodores, primarily a man-to-man team, played some 2-3 zone tonight. That helped keep the number of overall possessions down and keep VU players out of foul trouble (nobody fouled out, and only Saben Lee had more than three fouls).

An upset was a long shot, but those were things that needed to happen if Vandy was to have a shot, and it at least kept the 'Dores to within single digits until about 16 minutes remained.

Fundamentals were a killer.

Multiple Commodores were called for travels in the first half, which played a significant role in the team's 15 turnovers. The 'Dores also went a dismal 12-of-22 (54.5 percent) from the foul line.

There was also a hook-and-hold that resulted in a Flagrant 1 on Dylan Disu early in the second half, which allowed UA a pair of free throws.

The Commodore roster is sorely lacking in talent and depth. Failure to do these sorts of things are almost surely going to result in losses every night.

Vanderbilt has now lost 23 games in a row against Southeastern Conference opponents, and it's probably going to get worse.

Ken Pomeroy projects the Commodores to go 4-14 in the league. However, that factors the injured Aaron Nesmith into the Vandy lineup, and that's not happening after what's believed to be a season-ending foot injury.

Most discouraging: Vanderbilt isn't a favorite in any one remaining game.

Pomeroy dropped the Commodores about 40 spots after VU's 19-point loss to Texas A&M on Saturday; the 'Dores were 158th coming into Wednesday.