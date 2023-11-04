Offensive strategy begged some questions.

I get that Vanderbilt is at a severe talent disadvantage and that always limits what it can do.

I get that Vanderbilt does not have a rushing attack and without the threat of a rush, it’s easier to tee off on a quarterback and focus attention on the passing game.

But it feels as if this team loses sight of the fact that its strength is its receiving corps, and it feels that at times it underrates Ken Seals, who’s done a solid job of running the offense since he’s gotten the job.

And absolutely nothing we’ve seen indicates Vanderbilt is ready to line up and run over other teams with Walter Taylor at the centerpiece of the offense.

But down 7-0, the Commodores went to that approach, went three-and-out and after Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter continues his rampage through the Vanderbilt defense with a second long TD run in the first quarter, Vandy again went to Taylor, who again went three-and out.

It was a questionable strategy to begin with but even hard to offer a coherent defense for with a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Early in the second quarter (and still down 14), on third and 20 at the Auburn 42, rather than try to get some yardage with a pass to see if they could break a big play or get closer to a field goal, the Commodores called a tailback draw that went for little gain before a punt.

It never really got better until the final 20 minutes, when Vandy amassed about two-thirds of its total offensive output.

Vanderbilt played with no sense of urgency, ran continually on first and second down to set up third-and-long and then repeatedly ran routes short of the sticks on those.

Whatever Vanderbilt's problems, I don't see Ken Seals as one of them.

I thought Seals, again, played respectably under the circumstances. .Sure, he threw a pick and yes 29 attempts for 160 yards is nothing to write home about.

Auburn had five sacks and was credited with two more hurries, which could change in the final, official stats. He didn't get much help from his receiver, either--drops probably cost him 60 yards, and maybe up to 100, which perhaps would have included a pair of scores..

Langston Patterson was all over the field.

Patterson had 12 tackles (seven solo) and 1.5 stops for loss, and seems to get better every week. Patterson has been a practice force since stepping foot on campus in August of 2022 and looks like one of the few guys on the defense who belongs on a Southeastern Conference field.

What they need is more Cowan?

Bryce Cowan, another camp warrior in August, finally saw the field a little more today. He responded by stepping in front of a Payton Throne pass and returning it for a score, adding two solo stops (one for loss) against Auburn.

It’s a team that still can’t cover.

Auburn’s had so much trouble throwing the ball that Thorne failed to get 100 passing yards against Cal, Texas A&M and Georgia, and had just 100 vs. LSU and 102 against Ole Miss before getting 230 against a bad Mississippi State secondary last week. On Saturday, Thorne threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns and it could have been a lot more if not for some drops.

Youth movement at running back?

Vandy seems to be going to a youth movement in the backfield as freshmen Sedrick Alexander and AJ Newberry combined for 13 of the 15 carries from the running back position. Junior Patrick Smith didn’t see a carry.



