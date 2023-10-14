Here are some thoughts on Vanderbilt's performance in a 37-20 loss to Georgia.

There was a different demeanor and energy today.

Coach Clark Lea has come under fire for everything from press-conference verbosity to lack of an intense sideline demeanor in recent weeks. While undoubtedly some cheap shots have been thrown Lea’s way in recent weeks, that goes with the territory of being a Southeastern Conference football coach.

And when you miss expectations—and Lea has been blunt that his team has missed them this year—that comes with the territory of a seven-figure coaching salary.

Lea’s not complained about the treatment, but today seemed to indicate he was paying attention. He got in heated discussions with officials today. He pulled no punches in the press conference when asked about moral victories, saying they won’t accept anything other than winning.

Maybe it wasn’t coincidental that the Commodores seemed to play a bit more inspired today. And for a team with little left to play for in the way of meeting preseason expectations, you at least left with the sense that there’s going to be some fight going forward.

Vanderbilt fought through some adversity to play surprisingly-competitive football.

With injuries decimating parts of Vanderbilt’s back seven, the Commodores, at times, ran out guys. It was going to be hard to be competitive with De’Rickey Wright and Martel Hight banged up, but we could have seen much worse than the 37 points allowed under the circumstances. Walk-on Nick Rinaldi was out there a ton at linebacker. We saw more of Taco Wright and Gumbo Gaskins at corner than ever.

The counterpoint is that Georgia didn’t punt, but the offense also couldn’t stay on the field and that didn’t help, either.

Third downs were a killer, again, and kept the defense on the field way too much.

Georgia was 11-of-16 on them while the Commodores were 2-of-9, making them 3-of-20 the last two weeks. (At least Vanderbilt was 1-of-1 on fourth downs this week after going 0-of-3 there last week).

Perhaps the key stat of the game: Vanderbilt had 44 snaps to Georgia’s 78, and it’s hard to beat any team that way.

Vanderbilt’s failure to mount a rushing attack was behind much of that.

Lea brought up third downs early in the post-game press conference, stating, off the cuff, that he thought the average yards to gain on third down for the offense was eight yards. I’s hard not to be behind the chains when you rush for 18 yards on 15 carries, which is what Vandy did this week after rushing for 64 on 19 tries last week.

Vanderbilt’s long rush vs. Georgia was seven yards (Patrick Smith). Its longest run last week was 16 yards, that coming from Jayden McGowan; Sedrick Alexander had the longest rush by a running back last week with 10 yards.

Two plays were back-breakers.

The Commodores missed a 47-yard field goal in the first half and Ken Seals threw a pick with 37 seconds left in the first half that Georgia eventually turned into a touchdown. That had a lot to do with 10 points of the 17-point difference.

It doesn’t take a genius to say this, but the talent gap was on display.

My colleagues Joey Dwyer and Billy Derrick were having a conversation with me on the way to the press conference around how many players on Vanderbilt would start for Georgia. My answer: None of them. Sure, CJ Taylor would probably see some snaps as a backup, and perhaps McGowan or Will Sheppard in some spots, but it becomes hard to single out guys beyond that.

I count nearly 70 players on Georgia’s roster who were rated 4 or 5 stars by at least one recruiting service. I count a dozen for the Commodores, and if you extend that count to 5-star ratings, it’s more lopsided.

It’s mostly a talent issue, and until that is resolved the results aren’t going to be great so long as you play in the SEC.



