Here are some quick observations on Vanderbilt's loss to Kentucky at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday.

There wasn't much positive to take away from this one, but there was one thing: Vanderbilt’s defense teed off on Kentucky in the second half.

It was aggressive. It made plays in the backfield. It forced a turnover that the offense converted into a short field goal.

And on the whole, it played decently well. Yes, Kentucky had 45 points but so much of that was on the Commodore offense, which gave up a pair of pick-6s and another possession at the Vandy 11 due to a turnover.

Vandy allowed 6.1 yards per play and yes, that's good enough to win sometimes.

Where’s the passion and energy out of the gate?

There were some sideline energy even as Vandy got down early, but nothing seemed to light the Commodores’ fuse the way a near-shoving match between CJ Taylor and his former teammate Ray Davis did. It happened as the teams were going into Vandy’s tunnel at half, which begs some questions about what Davis was doing there given the Wildcats’ tunnel was at a complete diagonal about 100 yards on the other side of the field.

That energy translated to start the second half, with Vandy showing a lot more “life” in its body language coming out of the locker room and into the third quarter. The Commodores got a three-and-out on Kentucky’s first series, though that maybe had as much to do with the Wildcats dropping catchable balls on second and third down.

Anyway, it was arguably as “into” the game as anyone has looked all season, which begs a lot of questions as to where that’s been.

The offensive line was just dreadful, again.

Down 7-0 and fresh off a first down, a Vanderbilt offensive lineman got called for a personal foul post-snap. And right after a rare Kentucky three-and-out to start the second half, a sack of Swann on third-and-12 forced another Vandy punt.

And after Jeffrey Ugochuku's pick gave Vandy the ball at the UK 15, the Commodores couldn’t do anything with it before Jacob Borcila's field goal. It was telling that on third-and-7, Kentucky rushed just four and still got to Swann, forcing an errant dump-off to Patrick Smith that missed the mark.

To top it off, with Vandy trying to get within a score midway through the third quarter, Gunnar Hansen committed a personal foul on the same play Swann got picked to give Kentucky the ball at the Vandy 11.

The Wildcats were credited with a sack and eight hurries through the official stat feed. Sometimes stats change after further review and I wonder if there were more than that.

If you can’t protect your quarterback and don’t have a running game that scares anybody, you’re not winning games even if you’re the 1985 Bears, and that’s kind of where this team is.

The pick-6 in the first quarter was awful on a lot of levels.

First of all, the play took a while to develop and the Wildcats got pressure on Swann, who momentarily escaped and saw a wide-open Sedrick Alexander. The problem was that Maxwell Hairston saw Swann looking that way for long enough and the throw was probably 40 yards across the field where Alexander was barely inside the sideline.

There are so many obvious things wrong in that short paragraph that it kind of sums up Vanderbilt football at the moment.

Will Sheppard, Jayden McGowan and London Humphries combined for five catches for 64 yards.

McGowan didn't have a catch. Sheppard had a drop or two and Humphries (debatably) could have come up with a ball in the end zone that wound up as a pass break-up.

That's the heart of Vandy's offense, right there. There were many other reasons the trip didn't produce but if you know this going in, you're pretty sure the Commodores aren't winning this one.

Quarterback AJ Swann appeared to play through pain.

Swann had a poor day but also took a beating in the pocket. I saw him repeatedly favoring his throwing arm and eventually, a hit to that arm led to his exit with 4:15 left.

With about six guys coming at him, Kentucky’s Leary escaped all that and jogged 22 yards left for a first down on a third-down play midway through the second quarter.

First of all, you have to finish that. Second, it showed a lack of speed on the defense. I’m not sure that happens against another SEC defense this year.

When the Commodores had a shot, they couldn’t get out of their own way.

For much of the third quarter, Vanderbilt threatened to get in it. The defense forced a huge turnover and played much better. But the offense couldn’t convert. Chase Gillespie fielded a kickoff and touched his knee down at the Vandy 5. After a near-sack of Kentucky's Devin Leary in the end zone on a third down, a face-mask penalty in the end zone gave Kentucky a first down.

It’s not an excuse for awful play, but this is worth a note:

Starting corner BJ Anderson, starting safety De’Rickey Wright and two key backups—linebacker Langston Patterson and safety Savion Riley—were out. So was starting right tackle Junior Uzebu. And then Jaylen Mahoney got ejected for targeting about 2 1/2 minutes in.