Here are some items of note after Vanderbilt's disastrous loss in Columbia, S.C.

... and this sums up the finish.

The first part remained the same. South Carolina out-gained Vanderbilt 190-11 in the first quarter and 233-53 at half.

The script for Vanderbilt has been to play conservatively, let other teams get several scores ahead and then end games with a mad dash to make things more respectable.

That’s how you lose, 47-6, to a team that was 3-6 coming in.

Before that, Vanderbilt couldn’t get out of its own way early.

First, there was the mistake that set up the excuse to call things conservatively. Center Julian Hernandez sent a snap wide and to the left of Ken Seals, forcing Seals to scramble back and dive on the ball at the Vandy 6.

That turned a second-and-5 into a second-and-24, at which point the Commodores called two Sedrick Alexander runs for four and five yards and then punted, giving Carolina the ball at the Vandy 46. (On the next trip, Vanderbilt moved Grayson Morgan to center, slid Hernandez to left guard and yanked Delfin Xavier Castillo.)

Another questionable play calls derailed a drive inside the Carolina side of the 5.

There was a turnover on downs on throw short of the sticks first possession of the second half when Seals hit Quincy Skinner short of the sticks on third-and-5, giving the ball back to the Gamecocks at their 15.

Even when Vanderbilt got an early break, it didn’t matter.

Tyson Russell pick at the South Carolina 35, giving Vandy a chance to cut into a 13-0 lead. Two incomplete passes and a 2-yard run set up fourth-and-8, with a Gamecock pass rush that sent Seals scrambling for his life and struggling to fire an incompletion, giving the Gamecocks better field position (their 33) than before they threw the interception (their 20).

Kane Patterson forced an errant throw on third-and-10 from the Vandy 40 on the first series.

We’ve been calling that name a lot lately. Carolina punted and Vandy took over at its 10 after Jayden McGowan’s fair catch. It was one of the day’s few bright spots.