That was a disaster.

I have covered enough Vanderbilt disasters to deserve hazard pay and shouldn’t be shocked by much. I saw the problem areas before the season. I still didn’t have a disaster of this proportion anywhere on the Bingo card.

Anyway, Vanderbilt led 17-0 and then allowed 30 unanswered points to UNLV and did not look remotely competitive at any point in that.

Making matters worse, it then came back from 13, had a chance to go ahead in the final minute, blew that and then gave it up again at the end.

All to a lower-tier Mountain West team in the first year of a rebuilding phase.

The mental stuff at the end was mind-boggling.

Classroom smarts and in-the-moment competitive instincts are different things, and I get that. And I’m sure the guys who made the mistakes feel worse than anyone.

But here’s the bottom line: at Vanderbilt, you have to expect better from a program that has some expectation to play smarter and more disciplined football than the next guy.

So, on third and nine, on the UNLV 20, with less than a minute to go, maybe either throw pass the sticks, or run a play to the middle of the field. But don’t run to the hash where your kicker has a worse angle for a 33-yard field goal that he misses.

And when UNLV needs time and has no time outs, don’t give it one to set up a play that preceded a game-winning field goal.

The offensive line was beyond bad and I don’t see an obvious fix.

There were snap and blocking issues all night. A bad snap cost Vanderbilt a conversion opportunity on a third-and-1 on the first possession of the second half, though the offense picked it up and converted a play later. Another snap hit an up-back on a punt, giving UNLV the ball at the Vandy 14.

Sure, having starting right tackle Junior Uzebu out hurt, and starting left tackle Gunnar Hansen getting his ankle rolled in the first half (the second quarter, I think) didn’t help, even if Hansen returned later. There’s enough experienced depth that it should be better.

How things are this bad with four returning starters, I have no idea.

Either develop talent or develop a system that works with less.

The team that won tonight seemed to have the latter. Of course, when you’re an SEC program three years into a rebuild, it shouldn’t come down to that.

At least there were two freshmen who played well.

Martel Hight had a pick-6 on the game’s first possession. London Humphries had a 56-yard touchdown catch in the first half and a fourth-and-3 conversion inside the UNLV 20 on the fourth quarter’s first play.

Now what?

It’s the only year under coach Clark Lea in which the team has measured success by making a bowl. Every other year it was about measuring “best effort.”

Maybe Lea should return to the first approach, with a bowl game seeming out of reach and this one not working.“Best effort” is nowhere to be found and frankly, passion and enthusiasm are too.

Maybe those can be fixed, but if they’re lacking four games in, you wonder. Either way, wins will be tough to find with the holes on this team.