It was a win, but it wasn't the blueprint anyone wanted. The Commodores did a poor job of defending the pass, didn't get much of a pass rush from their defensive line, had those feared breakdowns at corner and didn't play well along the offensive line. But it did stop the run, make timely plays on offense and was good enough on special teams and got the right plays at the right time from De'Rickey Wright.

The difference in this game was that Hawaii made critical mistakes and Vanderbilt did not. The Rainbow Warriors had an end-zone interception after having the ball on the half-yard line with a chance to tie late in the first half, had a zero-yard punt, gave up a couple of big returns and gave Vanderbilt a free shot at the end zone (which AJ Swann capitalized on by hitting London Humphries with a score) by jumping offsides on a fourth-and-7 play.

Vandy, meanwhile, made few mistakes--no turnovers and though it had eight penalties, none were fatal.

The Commodores, having fits stopping Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager, went to the dime about midway through the second quarter and stayed in it a good bit. The Commodores pulled a down lineman and inserted safety Savion Riley, moved Jaylen Mahoney to nickel and kept in Wright at safety, CJ Taylor at anchor, BJ Anderson at one corner and either Tyson Russell or Martel Hight (mostly Russell) at the other.

Vanderbilt was not good in the trenches in the first half. Hawaii picked up pass-rush momentum as the first half went on, sacking Swann three times before half. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt had trouble its first few defensive drives getting pressure without sending an extra man.

For a program that prides itself on being physical, getting beaten in those spots by a team outside the Power Five was unacceptable.

So much for terrible first drives. They’ve been an issue in coach Clark Lea’s tenure, but not tonight. After a short pass for two yards, Aeneas DeCosmo tackled a ball carrier for a loss of two and then Riley made a terrific open-field stop of Schager after he couldn’t find a man and scrambled right. After Matthew Shipley’s zero-yard punt (with Nate Clifton bearing down), Patrick Smith ran in from four yards out four plays later.

What was up with going for two on the first drive? The Commodores ran out a bizarre formation in which punter-turned-quarterback-for-the-play Matt Hayball ran something of an option play to the right before he was stopped well short of the goal line. That’ll be a question for the post-game press conference, for sure.

Jacob Borcilla won the starting place-kicking job. Vandy went for two its first two possessions, leaving the question of “who’s Vandy’s starting kicker?” Up in the air until the start of the second quarter, when Borcilla drilled a point-after a few seconds into the second quarter. As expected, Jacob Faris was the kickoff man.

Some true freshmen got in early. Bryan Longwell and Hight played on the opening kickoff, and Hight started the second series on defense at corner. Receivers Humphries and Junior Sherrill got in on Vandy’s third drive.

Wright’s pick with 6:12 left in the second quarter was huge, as was the play before. Hawaii had ripped the Vandy secondary to shreds all night until Wright made a spectacular pick along the right sideline of the end zone and managed to stay in bounds. That play was helped by the Rainbow Warriors jumping offsides on a first-and-goal from the half-yard line.

Wright also got a game-clinching pick with under two minutes left.

There weren’t many surprises in terms of player availability. Starting defensive end Darren Agu and defensive lineman Christian James (who might have been a starter) were out, but that was expected. There was talk that right tackle Junior Uzebu might not play but he started at that spot. Other guys not dressed: Steven Sannienola, Cole Spence, Jake Ketschek,Jacob Katona, Errington Truesdell, Ezra McAllister, Prince Kollie.

Even with the clock-change rules, the game takes too long. Blame it, perhaps, on TV’s having no rush to get back from commercial breaks. But the first half, despite just 53 total plays and four incomplete passes, took about an hour and a half. And yes, that included each team using its three-time-out allotment and a couple of replay challenges, but the game seemed to drag at times and there’s no great reason for that.