Here are Chris Lee's quick thoughts on Vanderbilt's 38-0 win over East Tennessee State.

The Commodores celebrate one of tight end Jared Pinkney's two touchdowns. (Brent Carden, VandySports)

Senior Day and the game itself seemed secondary today. That’s sad on many levels. I had to watch the game from TV due to a family obligation out of state, but, between monitoring my text messages, Twitter and our message board, the small crowd dominated the conversation. The SEC Network consistently cropped its shots closer as to not show the crowd. There was little (if any) conversation on the broadcast about the numbers. I asked a few in attendance on the crowd size, at its maximum, and was given ranges between 6,10,000. I’ve posted crowd shots at the end of the story. I don’t pass judgment on the fans. It was obviously a reaction to athletic director Malcolm Turner’s “Derek Mason is our head coach going forward” statement that he tweeted on Tuesday morning. That comes during a miserable season featuring eight losses by at least 17 points and Mason's sixth losing campaign in as many seasons. But for senior class that’s endured more than its share of non-support, former Tennessee player Jayson Swain, who isn’t exactly a Vanderbilt fan, said it best:



Feel bad for those Vandy players. They deserve better https://t.co/5rvH98deRI — Jayson Swain (@SwainEvent) November 23, 2019

Turner declined to speak to the SEC Network regarding the football program today. This, per 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty:

. @VandyAD Malcolm Turner declined to speak with the @SECNetwork about his football program today. — Brent Dougherty (@brentdougherty) November 23, 2019

In Saturday’s best feel-good moment, walk-on Mitchell Pryor got a late touchdown. Pryor shot up the middle for a 31-yard touchdown run, the first of his career. Several jubilant teammates came to congratulate Pryor after his accomplishment. It’s rare that a walk-on contribute with significance at Vanderbilt, and brutally tough for a walk-on to go through the rigors of practice and Vanderbilt classwork without a penny of compensation. So, congratulations to Pryor on his big moment. You've got to be thrilled for him. The defense allowed just 105 yards (four after half) and pitched a shutout. Let’s not make too much of dominating East Tennessee State. The Buccaneers came in scoring 21.9 points a game while averaging 357 yards per contest. That said, I'm not sure it's entirely devoid of meaning. It's hard to shut anyone out; one moment of inattention can lead to a score against anyone, so, it at least points into a unit that was locked in today. Defensive lineman Cameron Tidd blocked a field goal, the biggest play in keeping the Buccaneers off the scoreboard. Dayo Odeyingbo had quite a day. Odeyingbo had 10 total tackles (seven solo), 3 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. The junior spent a lot of the afternoon in the ETSU backfield, and flashed a lot of the play of which folks thought he was capable when he was named a preseason third-team All-Southeastern Conference pick. Congratulations to Ke’Shawn Vaughn for eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing. Vaughn's 139 yards rushing against ETSU gave him 1,015 yards rushing yards for the season. Add in eight yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns, and the senior ended Saturday with 1,296 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns for 2019. Vaughn had his eighth touchdown of at least 60 yards, which, according to ESPN during an in-game graphic, is the most among FBS players since the start of 2018. Maybe it should be the Jared Pinkney Show. Mason claimed last week that he didn't know why Pinkney wasn't getting the ball, which begged a bit of an important question along the lines of, "If the head coach doesn't know why your All-American tight end hasn't caught a ball in three games, then who does?" Someone must have figured that out in the week that passed since a 38-14 loss to Kentucky. Pinkney caught a short pass and rumbled 31 yards for a score with 9:02 left in the first quarter. It was the first time we’d seen Pinkney with the ball in his hands in the open field in weeks, and it served as a reminder of what Pinkney’s capable of doing. Pinkney caught five balls for 76 yards and two touchdowns, making the ETSU game, statistically, his best of the season. Safety Brendon Harris may have broken his hand. The freshman was stepped on by a teammate late in the game and left the field. Harris has played sparingly of late. He was playing with the reserves and didn’t register a stat today.

A view of the visiting fans' side of the field. (Brent Carden)

The closed end zone. (Brent Carden, VandySports)

The press-box side. (Brent Carden, VandySports)