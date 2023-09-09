Here are some post-game thoughts based on Vanderiblt's 16-point loss to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Mistakes were the story today, but what was most bothersome was the lack of physical play.

I’ll get to turnovers in a minute; two of them led straight to 10 Wake points and if you take that away, it’s a one-score game. Sometimes that’s just how it goes even for good teams (not that I’m saying the Commodores are one right now). What I didn’t get was watching Wake Forest running backs Demond Claiborne (26 carries, 165 yards) and Tate Carney (13-117) bouncing off Vanderbilt defenders and slipping out of tackles as if they’d been dunked in a vat of baby oil. Coach Clark Lea constantly talks about having a physical identity and making teams remember they played you the next day. We didn’t see that on Saturday.

And while the offensive line seemed to play better today, perhaps the biggest series of the game came when Vanderbilt tried three running plays from the Wake 1 and got stopped cold.

Turnovers kept Vanderbilt from being in position to win.

I can’t say for sure that I’ve ever covered a game in which Vanderbilt was minus-3 on turnovers in the first half and won, but I’m guessing I haven’t. Two were AJ Swann interceptions (I’m no route-running expert here, but both looked like poor throws) and an uncharacteristic Will Sheppard punt fumble that former Commodore Brendon Harris returned for a 31-yard score.

Wake had a 1-yard edge in total offense at half. Take away the turnovers and it’s even at that point.

The Swann pick on the game’s third play set the tone of how the day unfolded and Vanderbilt never recovered from that. And the turnover on downs to start the second half—which could have gone a long way in getting back some momentum—seemed like the final nail in the coffin.

I don’t know what the answer is on pass defense.

Wake’s passing numbers—19-of-26, 196 yards, two touchdowns—weren’t overwhelming, but because of the game flow outlined above, the Deacons didn’t really need to throw the ball in the second half.

But in the first half, when they did, the ‘Dores weren’t getting stops when they mattered.

Probably the two biggest penalties of the game came against BJ Anderson, the first on what looked like a low-chance-of-success throw to Walker Merrill on a third-and-15. The latter came against Jahmal Banks, and there’s no shame in that because Banks was a preseason All-Atlantic-Coast-Conference receiver by some, but Anderson held on so long that it was obvious from a quarter-mile away.

Vandy played freshmen Martel Hight and Truedell Berry both some. Hight gave up a first-half touchdown. I have no idea what the plan will be going forward.

Some blame also has to go to a pass rush that managed four sacks whereas Elon registered four against Wake last week.

If there’s any comfort in today, Part 1.

It wasn’t Swann’s best day, and game flow certainly helped Vandy rack up some numbers, but there was some stuff to like with the offense. There were throws for big plays downfield to Sheppard and London Humphries for scores and a 50-yard catch-and-run from Jayden McGowan that shows big plays don’t always have to come off Swann’s arm. Junior Sherrill had a couple of catches for 19 yards. And starter Quincy Skinner didn't do much today, but he can.

And the running attack—21 carries, 117 yards taking away sacks—was passable in the way the Commodores need it to be to keep defenses from keying totally on the pass.

Turnovers were the issue today. They're part of the game and they can't be an issue going forward or else it'll be a long year. But the point is, you can at least see some pieces to work with should Vanderbilt rectify that issue.

If there’s any comfort in today, Part 2:

These games aren’t resolved as I write, and so this may be a horrid take later, but here goes anyway: Eastern Kentucky led Kentucky at half today and Tulane, without superstar quarterback Michael Pratt, led Ole Miss by a touchdown.

The point is obviously this: while Vanderbilt has issues (and make no mistake, if they don’t fix what went wrong today, they might go 0-for-the-SEC), so do other teams. Vandy looked a lot more uncompetitive in several games last year and pulled two upsets at year’s end.

It’s now up to the players and coaching staff to find some answers to win going forward, but as of mid-September there aren’t nine juggernauts left on the schedule, either.