The Commodores had four commits along with Enrique Bradfield Jr. selected on the first day of the draft.

As expected, Vanderbilt certainly experienced some loss on day one of the MLB draft.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. goes 17th to the Baltimore Orioles

As expected, Bradfield was far and away the first current Vanderbilt player selected in the draft.

Bradfield was selected by the Baltimore Orioles, who have developed a solid reputation of developing outfielders. The Orioles have eight top 100 prospects in the MLB Pipeline rankings, two of which are outfielders with a third having played some there this season. Six of the Orioles' top 30 prospects are outfielders along with homegrown outfielders like Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays, who have both made MLB all-star games.

By the looks of it, the Orioles are one of the more ideal teams to be handling Bradfield Jr.'s development despite their depth in the farm system.

Bradfield finished his Vanderbilt career with a career .311 batting average, a .425 OPS, 15 home runs, 108 RBIs as well as a program record 130 stolen bases. The three-year starter also leaves the program with the SEC freshman of the year award, an All-SEC first team bid and as an All-American.

The next step for Bradfield will be making changes to his swing to adjust to the professional level. The former Vanderbilt stars' calling cards will likely continue to be his defense and baserunning as he enters the next stage of his career, though. That baserunning will be particularly valuable in the era of stolen bases and athleticism being at an all-time high.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said after the draft that Bradfield will start in the Florida Complex league then will move to low-A Delmarva.

The draft has expected effect on the high school class

Vanderbilt commit Max Clark was the first player with affiliation to the program selected. Clark went third overall to the Detroit Tigers, all but cementing the fact that he won't make it to campus.

Gulliver Prep middle infielder George Lombard is also thought of as a long shot to make it to campus after being selected 26th by the New York Yankees. Lombard is a toolsy, versatile infielder with a desirable makeup and plenty of upside.

Vanderbilt also had two highly ranked left handed pitchers selected on the first day. Thomas White, who was Vanderbilt's top pitching commit, had drawn some pre-draft buzz that he could make it to campus if things broke right but ultimately went 35th to the Miami Marlins and will likely sign with them. Alex Clemmey was also selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the 58th pick of the draft, making him unlikely to make it to campus.

The four commits that were taken were all considered long shots to make it to campus as we neared the draft but they likely won't be the last.

As we enter Monday's portion of the draft, Ethan McElvain, Camden Kozeal and Braden Holcomb are the main commits to watch. Landing any would be a huge boost to Vanderbilt's class but each could easily be lost in the coming days.