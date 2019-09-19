Recruiting Notes - Sept. 19th
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
VandySports.com's Sean Williams has the latest on the Commodores' top remaining 2020 targets and notes on a couple of underclassmen running back targets.
Click here to read this update.
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @CoachDavidSisk, @JAngel_Rivals
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com