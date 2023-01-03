NASHVILLE, Tenn. --Vanderbilt's Liam Robbins scored 22 points, pulled seven rebounds and blocked six shots, and the Commodores were 13-of-15 from the foul line in overtime, gutting out an 84-79 win over South Carolina in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Commodores (8-6) also got 24 points from point guard Ezra Manjon, who doubled his previous season high. Manjon and Robbins combined to hit all Vandy free throws in overtime.

Vanderiblt guard Jordan Wright (13 points) hit a jumper in the paint in overtime, giving the Commodores a 73-71 lead with 3:12 left and Vandy never trailed again.

“Man that was a great win for us, great start for us," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. "We were having so much fun in the first 40 minutes we decided we’d get five more for the group.

“I thought our guys really competed down the stretch. Liam really controlled the paint for us, got to the foul line, finished around the basket. And Ezra, his floor game was great tonight, waiting, being patient, getting to his spots and getting downhill and making plays for his teammates.

"Great win."

\Vanderbilt's only other field goal in overtime came on Manjon's 13-foot jumper in the paint with 1:36 left, giving the 'Dores a 77-72 advantage.

Were it not for a bad break, the Commodores might not have needed an extra period. Vandy defended the last possession of overtime well, with Meechie Johnson (18 points) missing a long 3 badly and Chico Carter (26) corralling the rebound before having Robbins block his 3.

In a broken-floor situation, Johnson grabbed the ball and fired it to a wide-open Hayden Brown under the goal, and Brown got an easy lay-up with 0.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime, tied at 67.

In regulation, Robbins added a big put-back of a Manjon miss for a 63-61 lead. With Carolina again tying the game, Wright spotted up from the left side and got a clean look at a 3, which he canned for a 66-63 edge.

The Commodores also had themselves to blame for not closing out regulation. Wright missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1:05 left.

But again, Robbins corralled the miss, getting fouled and missing the first free throw put canning the second.

"Obviously we want to make (free throws) in the second half," Robbins said. "And in the first half I missed a few. But I think I just kind of got into a little bit of a rhythm on the line because I went so many times and I was able to knock them down."

Carter then split the Vandy defense for a lay-up with 25 seconds left, After Manjon missed an off-balance look in the paint, Carolina sent it to OT with Brown's bucket.

Colin Smith hit a 3 from the right side to open the second-half scoring, giving the ‘Dores their biggest lead (37-32) to that point.

Vanderbilt, with Wright, Robbins and Manjon again starting the evening on the bench, was slow out of the gate. Carolina led 13-5 before Stackhouse went to the bench with 14:56 left in the first half.

Immediately, things began to turn around. By the 9:02 mark, Vandy tied it on Noah Shelby’s pull-up 3 in transition from the right side and then Wright canned a pair of free throws 35 seconds later for the Commodores’ first lead.

Robbins then took an alley-oop from Wright with 23 seconds left for the half’s final points.

It's the second year in a row the 'Dores have won their SEC opener.

“I love this team," Robbins said. "We’re very resilient. Obviously we’re extremely well-coached and we watch tons of film and do tons of preparation. It was fluky play, but we know that we’re the better team and we’re going to execute down the stretch. We’re going to have short-term memory, we came back, executed."