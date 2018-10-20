NOTE: The game was scored through a different point system; I’ve written it up as if it were played under normal rules. Vanderbilt was the “visiting” team.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Freshman starting pitcher Kumar Rocker struck out eight in three innings of work, as Vanderbilt out-scored Oklahoma State, 10-3, in a seven-inning situational scrimmage.

Rocker, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound right-hander, was flat-out phenomenal. Oklahoma State had one swing-and-miss after another against an assortment of pitches—two- and four-seam fastballs, plus, a change-up and a curve.

Rocker worked quickly and struck out the side in the second and third innings, as OSU failed to even foul a ball off in those frames.

Lefty A.J. Franklin threw a scoreless seventh for the Commodores.

Pat DeMarco doubled and homered for the Commodores, who had 10 hits and struck out 10 times.

It was the second seven-inning scrimmage of the day. It featured several reserves, and got increasingly sloppy as the day progressed.

The game was scoreless until the third, when Vandy struck first. Right fielder Walker Grisanti, facing starter Logan Gragg, led off the third stole second, took third on an error, then scored on shortstop Tate Kolwyck’s single up the middle.

Fourth-inning wild pitches by OSU reliever John Kelly scored DeMarco (double) and Stephen Scott (walk).

OSU didn’t get its first hit of the day in either scrimmage until Andrew Navigato’s infield single off VU lefty Michael Sandborn to lead off the fourth inning. He scored on Alix Garcia’s two-out single.

Vanderbilt got that run back and more in the fifth against Tanner Sparks. Kolwyck reached on an error by third baseman Michael Neufister, and hustled to third on Jayson Gonzalez’s single to center. Kolwyck scored on a wild pitch and Gonzalez came home on Ethan Paul’s one-out grounder to second.

Sandborn gave up a leadoff single to Josh Spiegel in the fifth, hit Huey Morrill, then gave up a run when he couldn’t clearly field a ball hit softly to the left side of the mound by Colin Simpson.

Vanderbilt then caught a break on a fly ball hit to right. Grisanti came in and made the catch about 30 feet behind the infield, and threw back to first to easily double off Simpson.

The ‘Dores also caught a break in the sixth. After Scott bounced a single through the right side, Justyn Henry-Malloy hit one in the gap to right center, where OSU’s center fielder lost it in the sun.

It was probably a hit anyway, but Malloy raced to third as Scott easily scored to make it 6-2. Grisanti’s single past second scored another run. Austin Martin doubled to left-center to score two more.

Sandborn and right-hander Erik Kaiser, two players who missed most of last year with injuries, were not as sharp as Rocker.

Sandborn gave up a pair of runs in two innings, walking two, hitting a batter, giving up three hits and making an error.

Kaiser sat in the low-90s with his fastball, and touched 95. But the sophomore struggled to locate his pitches, and left the bases loaded in the sixth after giving up two runs.

Kaiser got just two outs in the inning when Kaiser ran up against a 25-pitch limit, the last of which hit a batter. Kaiser hit two men and walked two in the sixth and gave up two runs.

Vanderbilt started a mix of starters and reserves, the starters including Paul, DeMarco, Scott and Martin.

OSU started five players in Game Two that it started in the first scrimmage, four of whom were full-time starters last season.

The Commodores won the first seven-inning scrimmage by a 1-0 score.