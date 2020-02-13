Our baseball roster preview continues with a look at the outfield. Players are listed in the approximate order that I expect them to have value this season.

Outfielder Cooper Davis should have a full-time role this season. (Vanderbilt University)

Isaiah Thomas, sophomore

Isaiah Thomas career stats Year PA Avg/OBP/slg HR-RBI-SB RC/27 2019 42 .368/.405/.684 3 -10 - 1 11.5

A source inside the program dropped a Jeren Kendall comp on me for Thomas. I have not seen enough of Thomas make a judgment there, but, when that's coming from someone who sees him day-in and day-out, it's worth noting. What I have seen of Thomas: He's got monster power. It was on display late last year and on any other Vanderbilt team, we'd have probably seen a lot more of it. There's also enough speed that he has been a candidate to play center, though it seems he will start in right to begin 2020. Thomas has also shared an issue Kendall had: Issues with making contact. (He did so 68 percent of the time last year). At the baseball banquet, coach Tim Corbin described him as "one of the most talented kids in the conference," and lauded his skills for hitting and running.

Cooper Davis, junior

Cooper Davis career stats Year PA Avg/OBP/slg HR-RBI-SB RC/27 2018 14 .182/.286/.182 0 - 4 - 1 1.1 2019 150 .331/.441/.421 0 - 19 - 6 7.9

Davis, Vandy's starting left fielder for much of 2019, got hurt in the midst of conference play, and was consequently Wally Pipped by the domino effect of a bunch of other guys on the team who could hit. Until the injury, Davis was entrenched as the leadoff man thanks to his speed, good contact ability (84 percent) and 1.2 walks per strikeout. As a junior, Davis is slated to start in left, and if he doesn't lead off, the two-hole seems likely. He'll be counted on as a high-energy table-setter and someone who can defend, too.

Tate Kolwyck, sophomore

Tate Kolwyck career stats Year PA Avg/OBP/slg HR-RBI-SB RC/27 2019 4 .667/.750/1.333 0 - 1 - 0 55.4

Kolwyck might be the surprise of the offseason. Austin Martin was probably the favorite to win the center field role for 2020 once 2019 ended, but Kolwyck's emergence as a hitter and defender seems to have made him a candidate in center to start 2020. Kolwyck had a tough time getting on the field last season, but it was also the first time he'd totally dedicated himself to baseball. He was a high school quarterback and threw for over 10,000 yards in his career at Memphis's Arlington High. Kolwyck spent his freshman year in the infield before being transferred to the outfield. He may be the biggest wild card on the team, but there is a sense he could be a big contributor with the bat.

Matt Hogan, sophomore

Matt Hogan career stats Year PA Avg/OBP/slg HR-RBI-SB RC/27 2019 5 .000/.200/.00 0 - 0 - 0 0

Hogan appears to be the team's fourth outfielder entering the season. He seems to have enough defensive tools--he's fast, tracks the ball well and throws well--that he's an option at any defensive position. Right field may be the best fit heading into the season. Hogan has some bat speed and some power, but contact is an issue. He homered in Vandy's fall scrimmage with Oklahoma State in Kansas City.

Will Duff, freshman

Duff's a speedy freshman who should see some outfield time this season, and could also play at second or short if needed. Others behind him might have more upside, but he's seen as the more consistent, game-ready player.

Troy LaNeve, freshman

LaNeve (pronounced "luh NEEV") is a strong player who runs well and can hit to all fields. He runs well and came on in the spring, and could see some time.



T.J. McKenzie, freshman