When the Commodores had a chance to turn the tide and take of this one, they failed to capitalize. When they needed to make a play to prove there was something in there, they stalled and when they had their back against the wall they got pushed around.

In a game where its opponent's performance was defined by sloppy execution, mental mistakes and poor overall play, Vanderbilt stooped to that level and went below it.

That was apparent in the middle eight minutes of this one when Auburn really separated itself. Perhaps it wasn't Auburn that separated itself, maybe it was actually Vanderbilt.

Who wouldn't take a lead when the team that they're playing leaves guys wide open on the second level, drops crucial interceptions, muffs punts, fumbles and looks lost on third down.

It's hard not to look lost with the lack of continuity Vanderbilt has at quarterback as well as its playcalling.

That issue boils down to more than just third down, third downs are just a microcosm of what Vanderbilt has struggled with all season, making the big play when it matters.

The talent gap in Oxford felt significantly larger last Saturday in Oxford than it did in Vanderbilt's matchup with Auburn. The scores weren't much different, though.

Auburn seemed to hand Vanderbilt some opportunities on platters that the Commodores didn't take. It wasn't the Tigers that caused this one to become a blowout, it was Vanderbilt's lack of execution.

How many times can this story be written? How many times can you leave this stadium feeling this way? How much more of this can you take?

Vanderbilt is testing that. Its fans and senior class that have sat through it all deserve better but didn't get that in an orange-and-blue filled senior-day loss.

Preaching optimism or even expecting a bette result feels like doing those people a disservice. Something's gotta give.

Otherwise this same story will be written over and over again.