The variety of issues continued tonight for Vanderbilt as San Francisco came into Nashville and outclassed the Commodores 73-60 in their gym. Whether it was the lack of offensive flow, scoring droughts, or the dead gym, this team continues searching for answers. Here are three quick takes following Vandy’s third loss in four games.

After the game, Jerry Stackhouse said this group has to find a way to work through their issues.

“We’re still trying to figure some things out. I thought we did some good things, but they just hit some big shots. We’ve got to continue to grind and grind and maybe it will turn our way.”

Here are three quick takes following Vandy’s third loss in four games.

1. The free throw number has to improve

They call it the charity stripe for a reason, you’re giving points to the other team. The Commodores finished from the charity stripe, a number that will almost always cause a loss, barring another wild stat that goes in your favor. Tonight, the Commodores finished 3-9 from the free-throw line. Additionally, only getting to the line nine times is not sufficient.

After the game, Coach Stackhouse pointed to poor officiating regarding the lack of trips to the free throw line.

“We should’ve got to the line a little bit more. I didn’t think it was the best-officiated game. I thought there were some no-calls on drives that we didn’t get. Those calls are always in the balance, but tonight, they just didn’t go our way.”

2. There’s no go-to scorer

This isn’t necessarily anything we didn’t already know, but tonight continued to emphasize that issue. Tyrin Lawrence and Ezra Manjon combined for just 15 points, while Ven-Allen Lubin led the team with 14 points. When your four-man, who shouldn’t be relied on as much of a scorer, leads the team in scoring, you’ve got issues.

“We’re still trying to figure some things out. I thought we did some good things, but they just hit some big shots. We’ve got to continue to grind and grind and maybe it will turn our way.”

3. Lubin’s newfound shooting ability

Coming into the season, Ven-Allen Lubin was not expected to be much of a three-point shooter. Last season at Notre Dame, he shot 9% from beyond the arc. Coming into tonight’s game he was shooting 29%. Tonight, he went 1-3, hitting a three-pointer in back-to-back games (after hitting two against Alabama A&M). If this team can continue to get at least 1-2 made threes from Lubin per night, they’ll be in better shape. How likely is that? Who knows, but Stackhouse seems to be searching for any answers at this point. After the game, Lubin spoke to the media and said he doesn’t care how well he might be shooting from deep and that this team’s defense has to improve before anything. Lubin has displayed some leadership so far this season and that comment displayed a level of focus that should raise some eyebrows.

The Commodores will have ten days off before a matchup with Texas Tech on December 16.