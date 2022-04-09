 Vanderbilt Commodores Football - Saturday Scrimmage Notes
Saturday Scrimmage Notes

Sean Williams • VandySports
Vanderbilt held their second spring scrimmage on Saturday, where a lot of the younger talent on the roster shined. VandySports.com has drive-by-drive highlights of Saturday's action along with thoughts on the quarterback battle and which players stood out overall.

POST SCRIMMAGE INTERVIEWS:

Clark Lea

Ken Seals

AJ Swann

Mike Wright

