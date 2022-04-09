Saturday Scrimmage Notes
Vanderbilt held their second spring scrimmage on Saturday, where a lot of the younger talent on the roster shined. VandySports.com has drive-by-drive highlights of Saturday's action along with thoughts on the quarterback battle and which players stood out overall.
POST SCRIMMAGE INTERVIEWS:
Clark Lea
Ken Seals
AJ Swann
Mike Wright
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @Sam_Phalen
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com