The loss brings Vanderbilt to 8-8 on the season, 1-2 in Southeastern Conference play, and extends its losing streak to 16-straight games against ranked opponents in road games.

Those streaks were not broken as the Commodores dropped an 11th straight game to the 5th ranked Volunteers at Thompson-Boling arena by a score of 77-68.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn– Heading into Tuesday night’s contest it had been 10 games, 1,783 days, and nearly five years since Vanderbilt’s last win over its in-state foe, Tennessee.

“Tough one tonight. Thought we played well, gave ourselves a chance. This is the best team in the SEC right now. They're doing all the things that great basketball teams do,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said.

Liam Robbins lead the Commodores with 18 points while Noah Shelby chipped in 12, as well.

Vanderbilt didn’t get on the board until over four minutes into the game on a Robbins free throw, at that point the Volunteers already led by a margin of 7-0.

The Commodores didn’t go away like many expected them to, though.

As time expired, Jordan Wright gave Vanderbilt its first lead on a transition layup and put the Commodores ahead 39-37 at the break.

Tuesday’s first-half showing in which Vanderbilt shot 41.9 % from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range was certainly one of the ‘Dores’ most impressive of the season.

Shelby led the Commodores with 12 first-half points while Robbins chipped in 11 in under 10 first-half minutes of playing time.

Tennessee continued its trend of fast starts with a 9-0 run to start the second half, one that stripped all the momentum Vanderbilt had out of its hands and allowed the Volunteers to extend its lead to double digits in just over five minutes into the half.

From there, the Vols didn’t look back and handed Vanderbilt its second-straight loss by a nine-point margin.

At some point “so close” and moral victories aren’t good enough

Despite its early season struggles, Vanderbilt has looked like it has belonged with some of the better teams in the country, but all those contests have ended in moral victories and very little on the ‘Dores rèsumè.

Moral victories aren’t inherently bad, but in this league, at this time of year, they aren’t good enough.

As the new year hits, most teams know where they stand, they know who they are. But in Stackhouse’s words, his team is still “learning how to win.”

That result isn’t good enough for Stackhouse, either, though.

“We’ve been in games for four years now I think its time to show up and win 'em" the fourth-year coach said.

It will have to be a quick learning curve to say the least if Vanderbilt wants to compete in the SEC and have a chance at the postseason aspirations it desires.

Three quick takes:

Slow starts, scoring droughts, and sizeable runs doomed Vanderbilt

For much of Tuesday night, Stackhouse’s team looked like it belonged with the number five team in the nation, but in the time that it didn’t the game was largely decided.

To start Tuesday night’s contest, over four minutes elapsed before the Commodores got on the board and a 2:36 minute scoring drought to start the second half allowed Tennessee to go on a 7-0 run that ultimately allowed it to get out to a double-digit lead.

Two second-half scoring droughts that lasted over two minutes and 30 seconds each allowed Rick Barnes’ team to pull away from Stackhouse’s down the stretch.

Those droughts ended in 9-0 and 14-2 scoring runs that ultimately caused Tuesday night’s game to end in a Vanderbilt loss.

Noah Shelby and Lee Dort showed what Stackhouse sees in them

In the early part of Vanderbilt’s season it appeared that Shelby and Dort would only see the floor sparingly, but both players certainly made a case to see the floor more after Tuesday night’s contest.

The high school teammates combined for 18 of Vanderbilt’s 39 first-half points and each hit or surpassed their previous career high.

Despite still displaying some shot-selection issues, Shelby showed off his deadeye shooting ability with makes from different ranges and off of different platforms. The freshman guard also didn’t only convert on open looks, either.

In just eight minutes, Dort showed off his athleticism with a vicious dunk in transition and showed off plenty of polish in one of his post-up opportunities.

“Lee Dort came in and played great, you wouldn’t have thought he was a freshman by the way he played,” Robbins said.

In the end, Shelby finished with 12 total points and Dort chipped in 6.

Liam Robbins was a difference maker, yet again.

When Vanderbilt couldn’t find anything offensively in the first four minutes of action, it was its best player who dug the Commodores out of a figurative hole.

Even against a deep, physical frontcourt, Robbins ignited the ‘Dores with their first seven points of the outing.

Not only did the 7-footer finish the half with 11 of Vanderbilt’s 39 first-half points, the senior forward’s points were timely.

Although the big man encountered foul trouble and played just seven first-half minutes, Robbins finished the night with 18 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. The veteran big man also shot an impressive 10-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Notes:

Vanderbilt’s starting lineup remained the same as recent games with a group of Trey Thomas, Tyrin Lawrence, Myles Stute, Colin Smith, and Quentin Millora-Brown.

All 16 Vanderbilt players were available on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the second of four-straight games against ranked opponents that Vanderbilt will face.

Vanderbilt had three players produce double-digit scoring performances.

Smith, Emmanuel Ansong, and Millora-Brown were held scoreless.

Malik Dia and Paul Lewis did not chart a minute.