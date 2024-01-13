The Commodores trailed for all but 24 seconds of this one and fell short of the 10.5-point spread in Oxford.

Vanderbilt fell to 5-11 in total and 0-3 in league play on Saturday in its 69-56 loss to Ole Miss.

The Commodores trailed Ole Miss 41-32 at the half despite just two turnovers through those 20 minutes.

That was a result of Ole Miss shooting 57.1% from the field 58.3% from 3-point range and recording 13 assists in the half.

Ole Miss star Matthew Murrell led all scorers with 18 points at halftime on 7-for-8 shooting.

Vanderbilt cut it to six at one point but never led after the 6:02 mark in the first half. The Commodores trailed by as much as 14 at one point, as well.



Three quick takes:

3-point defense

Vanderbilt's trip to Baton Rouge brought up the issue of Vanderbilt's 3-point shooting.

That trend of poor shooting behind the arc continued on Saturday as the Commodores shot just 22.2% from 3-point range, but perhaps a bigger issue was evident in Oxford.

Heading into Saturday, Vanderbilt was 344th in the country in opponent 3-point percentage. KenPom has the Commodores as the 345th most efficient 3-point defense in the country.

That stat paired with playing against the seventh most efficient 3-point offense in the country isn't a recipe for Vanderbilt success.



Ole Miss shot 40% from 3-point range on Saturday afternoon with 10 makes. That was opposed to Vanderbilt's four in 18 attempts. Chris Beard's team shot particularly well in a first half in which it went 7-for-12 from beyond the arc

That's not to mention that Ole Miss went 11-for-15 from the free throw line and Vanderbilt went 12-for-20 which is just 60%.

It's hard for any team to win with a differential like that. It's even more difficult for a team that already has a talent differential and injury trouble.

Offensive rebounding

If the 3-point shooting difference wasn't enough. Pairing it with allowing 12 offensive rebounds and 13 second-chance points put this one away in Oxford.

Vanderbilt looked significantly outmatched in the frontcourt on Saturday. Offensive rebounding was just a byproduct of that.

In total, Vanderbilt was outrebounded 42-33 on the afternoon.

The talent gap is there but Vanderbilt always just seems to have one or two of these lopsided stats that lead to its demise. That was the case on Saturday as well as Vanderbilt's loss in Baton Rouge last week.

The scoring droughts took Vanderbilt out of this one and are indicative of bigger problems

Despite a low point total Vanderbilt had some stretches of good offensive play on Saturday. There's a reason that there was a point total that low, though.

Consistency.

Vanderbilt had far too many stretches over two minutes in which it had no answers offensively. No out pitch.

There were just too many stretches in which Ole Miss looked bigger, faster and stronger.

That doesn't only say things about Ole Miss, though. Vanderbilt seems to lack the low-post threat that it can dump it down to when things get rough. There's also no Scottie Pippen Jr. to go get it off the bounce.

That was especially apparent in two scoring droughts over three minutes each within the last 10 minutes of Saturday's contest that allowed Ole Miss to put this one away.

Ezra Manjon has done a nice job at times of stopping runs by getting to the rim but that hasn't happened consistently enough.

There's flaws in this offense and all of them showed at times on Saturday.