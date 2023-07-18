1. The emphasis on postseason play

The comments surrounding bowl eligibility started in the spring as the majority of the coaching staff repeatedly used the phrase “postseason play.” Today at SEC Media Days, Clark Lea and the players maintained that same sentiment. Despite the two SEC wins over Kentucky and Florida last season, Coach Lea made clear he’s not in this for five-win seasons. “Though we can celebrate progress, we will never be satisfied with 5-7. Vanderbilt football pursues success at the highest level, and we will not back down from our mission to build the best college football program in the nation.” The mention of “the best college football program in the nation” didn’t go viral as it did last year, but it feels like the rest of the SEC is starting to warm up to Clark’s confidence. Oftentimes, power five coaches won’t mention postseason play or set clear goals to motivate their team. Coach Lea has remained adamant that their sights are set on the postseason. While a bowl game is within reach, the margin for error is still extremely thin. “As we stand now in front of a clean sheet, our goal is postseason play. The margins remain razor thin for our program, and the difference between achieving our goal and being left in the wake of disappointment likely comes down to a handful of snaps this season.” The Commodores could make substantial improvements but still finish 5-7 this season if a couple of plays don’t go their way. On the flip side, if those 4-5 plays turn Vandy’s way, this could easily be a 7-5 team. Luck shouldn’t be the word, but Team 3 certainly needs a few bounces to go their way due to the level of competition. The obvious toss-up games are Wake Forest, Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, and Auburn. Obviously, it’s unlikely the Commodores win all five, but if they go 3-2, we’ll be talking about a bowl berth in year three of the Clark Lea era.



2. Renewed interest in Vandy

At last year’s Media Days in Atlanta, the number of questions Coach Lea was asked had to have been the fewest out of any head coach. Meanwhile, at today’s session, the amount of interest in this Vanderbilt program was staggering. While chatting to different personalities and reporters on radio row, the perception was different this season. For just about every person I talked to, there was a renewed interest in the progress this program has made that I haven’t seen in a while. First off, the moment the entire main room learned of the ongoing construction surrounding First Bank Stadium then came a slew of extra questions. "What will the entrance to the field look like?” “Will this be a distraction this season?” Clark Lea responded to those questions as you’d expect him to: calm, cool, and confident. “There will never be another year for Vanderbilt where we have this level of construction going on at our football stadium. Let’s embrace it for what it is. It’s a launching point for us in our future. Let’s have fun with it. A year from now, two years from now, we’ll have a really tough place to come and play for an opponent. This year will present some different challenges for different reasons. Listen, when the jackhammer was going off outside my office, it wasn’t always convenient, but by God, it was progress.” The construction combined with Coach Lea’s extension seemingly culminated in an array of different topics for radio row to discuss. At every session, the Vanderbilt players were also being approached more than last season in Atlanta. Yes, the event is being held in Nashville this season, which means more local media are in attendance, but I’ve spoken with a multitude of national pundits throughout the week and the reviews on this program’s progress have been totally positive. Lastly, I thought Roman Harper’s comments on the SEC Network set were particularly interesting. “When you hear the words that come out of his mouth, you believe it. I think that’s very important as far as culture building. When your child leaves your house, you have to have trust in who’s going to be looking after your son. He’s honest. I love the way he talks about team three. It seems like everything he talks about comes with a plan. It’s not like he’s just winging it. It has a direction. When you have a direction as a young person, you can see yourself adding value by sticking around somebody with a plan. He can show you the way and I can believe it. I see it out there in front of me. That’s the culture building that he’s talking about.” The concentrated approach from Coach Lea and his staff has gotten the attention of his players. Not only have the players followed the plan, but the fans have taken notice. Analysts like Roman Harper have also come around to appreciate and respect the hard work this staff has put in.



3. Underrated receiver room

WR Will Sheppard speaks to the media