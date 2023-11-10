Vanderbilt and Memorial Gymnasium found some life after a few late 3's from Tasos Kamateros put this one out of reach.

A late 9-0 and 7-0 run was the difference as Vanderbilt picked up its first victory of the season in its 74-67 win over USC Upstate.

Vanderbilt didn't look back from there as it moved to 1-1.

Neither team got separation until a 9-0 Vanderbilt run put the Commodores up 50-42 in the mid second half.

Vanderbilt didn't do itself any favors after a first half in which it ended down 31-27 and shot just 32.8% from the field as well as 1-for-12 from 3-point range. Vanderbilt also turned it over eight times in the half as opposed to USC Upstate's four.

Three quick takes:

Vanderbilt's offense needs work

Sure, Lawrence, Lubin and Dort totally could've helped. But things obviously need work when in two games against low ranked Big South teams you go through long scoring droughts, have a negative assist to turnover ratio and fail to establish much on the block.

After a game in which Vanderbilt had a scoring drought of 5:02 and 3:52, something's gotta give.

Vanderbilt will get its go-to guy and best post threats back soon. That can only do so much if Vanderbilt's offense lacks flow, turns it over and fails to get good looks like it did on Tuesday and Friday, though. Lawrence, Lubin and Dort can only do so much.

The Commodores' offense was bad through two games last season and figured it out eventually so perhaps there's some reason for optimism, but those reasons didn't show up on the floor much on Friday.

Vanderbilt finished the first half by shooting 32% from the field, and 8.3% from 3-point range while turning it over eight times. That won't cut it.

Stackhouse mentioned that his team may have been pressing early in that first half as a result of nerves.

Neither will coming out flat footed like it did. Vanderbilt doesn't beat most of the teams on its schedule with its offensive showing. It wouldn't do that with a showing like that, in general.

It's early, but Vanderbilt hasn't fully found itself yet offensively. Its second half does feel like a potential building block, though.

A loss would've been about as detrimental as can be, Jerry Stackhouse's team did itself a favor by avoiding another quad-four loss

The Commodores weren't impressive on Friday, but perhaps the most important thing for it was avoiding another quad four loss.

Two of those in one week wouldn't end Vanderbilt's season, but it made things about as difficult as possible. Considering it didn't cover the spread, this one won't help Vanderbilt a whole lot but it will make plenty of difference in how the Commodores' rèsumè is viewed come March. If it's in that spot.

Not covering the spread will hurt Vanderbilt in KenPom and the NET, but nowhere near where a loss would've.

There's clearly a significant amount of work to be done for this to even matter, but Vanderbilt put itself in a position to where it has opportunity moving forward.

Tasos Kamateros stepping up was the difference

Vanderbilt didn't have much of anything going for it until Kamateros sparked it late in the second half by knocking down three-straight 3's and finishing around the rim to put the Commodores up 10.

"Tasos" chants emerged from the student section as Vanderbilt pulled away, for good reason.

Kamateros shot 7-for-8 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range in his 21-point performance.

Upon return Lubin and Dort will likely take plenty of the minutes Kamateros played at the five, the South Dakota transfer certainly showed that he can provide a spark, though.

That spark was exactly what Vanderbilt ordered as its back was against the wall.