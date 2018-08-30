Vanderbilt seems to always be at the bottom of preseason projections. Your thoughts?

"I used to use it as motivation, but knowing that the writers don’t give a damn about us, I just ignore it now. I know what we got, and I’m ready to go to battle with those boys around me."





Who's the cockiest guy you've lined up against?

"Obey (Kyle Meadows) from Kentucky, but it was fun. I enjoyed jawing back and forth. That’s my forte."





What's the most important thing you know now that you wish you knew as a freshman?

"That ball is ball no matter where you go. It’s what you’ve been doing since you were young. Don’t overthink it."





Favorite pre-game song?

"It varies. I tend to listen to R&B and gospel because it calms me down more than anything. There’s a few hip hop/ rap songs sprinkled in there, but mainly slower tempo songs."





Favorite road venue?

"South Carolina. The environment there cannot be matched. They are the loudest, and the whole stadium shakes when you stand out there for kickoff or kickoff return and they play ‘Sandstorm.’”





What is something you wish fans knew about you outside of football?

"I would like to adopt a kid when I get older to continue the cycle and save someone’s life like mine was."





Finally, who was the quietest guy you played against?

"Anyone from South Carolina because I got tossed and really didn’t get to experience that game, lol."