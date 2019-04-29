Record-setting quarterback Kyle Shurmur and versatile offensive lineman Bruno Reagan, both of whom signed with Kansas City, highlight the list of Vanderbilt players who’ve signed NFL free agent contracts, as of Monday morning.

Defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo (Tampa Bay), running back Khari Blasingame (Minnesota), tight end Sam Dobbs (Atlanta), linebacker Josh Smith (Green Bay) and defensive lineman Louis Vecchio (Philadelphia) have all signed contracts or been invited to rookie minicamps this spring.

Shurmur will compete with veteran Chad Henne, 2013 Bills first-rounder E.J. Manuel, and Chase Litton, who signed with Kansas City as an un-drafted free agent last year, but hasn't had an NFL snap.

Shurmur comes off his best season in 2018, setting career highs in passing yards (3,130) and completion percentage (62.6) and yards per attempt (7.7), throwing for 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Shurmur started all 13 games and was the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week after going 31 of 35 for 367 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Tennessee.

The former four-star recruit holds the school record for touchdown passes (64), passing yards (8,865) and single-season touchdown passes (26, in 2017). He started the last 41 games.

The Chiefs lost starting center Mitch Morse, who became the NFL's highest-paid center when he inked with Buffalo this offseason. Fourth-year man Austin Reiter, who started four times when Morse was hurt last season, is still on the roster. Kansas City drafted Illinois center Nick Allegreti in Round 7.

Reagan can also play guard, as can Allegreti.

Reagan led VU in offensive snaps (873) and was the highest-rated offensive lineman on the team (79.3) according to Pro Football Focus. He started every game, the first five at center, and the last eight at right guard.

Of all guards and centers who had over 500 snaps in 2018, PFF ranked Reagan highest in the SEC, 11th in FBS and sixth among Power 5 interior offensive linemen. He graded a 79.4 in run blocking and a 75.0 in pass blocking, didn't allow a sack all season, and participated in 70 special teams plays.

Reagan started 40 straight games at Vanderbilt, logging 2,752 snaps and, from the start of his sophomore year on, rarely missing plays unless the game was a blowout.

Originally a right tackle, Reagan shifted to center as a junior, then, moved back there in mid-2018 after the Commodores had some issues there.

Reagan hails from Clarksville, Tenn., and was a three-star recruit in coach Derek Mason's first recruiting class.

Blasingame’s Pro Day seemed to elevate him to priority free agent status. He rushed for 997 career yards, caught 35 balls for 380 more, accounting for 17 total touchdowns. He earned a reputation as a solid pass blocker and was highly respected at VU for his leadership. Blasingame can play special teams and perhaps have a role as a third-down back.



Odeyingbo had an underrated senior year, grading 78.3 on 575 snaps, according to PFF, while starting every game. He tallied 27 career starts and was a consistent contributor throughout his career, with 22 career stops for loss and 5.5 sacks. He has a good motor, can play tackle or end and contribute on special teams outside of kickoff coverage.

Vecchio, part of VU's defensive line rotation as a senior, transferred after a stellar career at Penn. Vecchio had 24 total tackles, with four for loss (three for sacks), an interception and a pair of pass break-ups.