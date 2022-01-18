Sloppy play costs Vanderbilt in a loss to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt turned it over 21 times, made 18 shots and didn't play smart basketball down the stretch, as the Commodores fell 68-60 in Memorial Gym on Tuesday evening.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news