South Carolina edges Vanderbilt in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—South Carolina survived 22 turnovers and 28 personal fouls by shooting 54.9% from the field, as the Gamecocks upset Vanderbilt, 72-70, at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news