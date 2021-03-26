Spring Football Roster Preview: Quarterbacks
Vanderbilt recently updated their roster in preparation for spring football, Sean Williams and Justin Angel of VandySports.com break down the quarterback storylines heading into Clark Lea's first season on West End.
MORE SPRING FOOTBALL ROSTER PREVIEWS: OFFENSIVE LINE | DEFENSIVE LINE | RUNNING BACKS | LINEBACKERS | DEFENSIVE BACKS | WR & TE
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @RivalsMansfield
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com