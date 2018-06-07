Not even a month ago, a Southeastern Conference team found its season threatened with an early ending.

A sub-.500 conference record, some bad mid-week losses, the inability to get enough arms pitching consistently well and the inability to get consistent run-scoring for a couple of weeks at a time were all problematic.

The saving graces were one of the highest win totals against RPI top-50 teams in America, and a regular-season conference sweep to end the season.

Sound familiar? That's Mississippi State's story, too.

And like the Commodores, MSU lost its one game in the conference tournament, before going to an Atlantic Coast Conference host and pulling an upset to win a regional.

One difference: while Vandy was three-and-done, MSU did it the toughest possible way.

One week ago Friday, MSU gave up 22 hits and made three errors as it was bombed 20-10 by regional three-seed Oklahoma. The Bulldogs used eight pitchers that day, seven of whom were charged with earned runs.

State had to win four games in three days to advance. Even good pitching staffs find that a challenge, but that wasn't nearly all the difficulty the Bulldogs would face.

The regional took place in Tallahassee, Fla., with high temperatures in the 90s.

Against that backdrop, State would have to advance with an almost entirely right-handed bullpen against the backdrop of the pinball machine known as Dick Howser Stadium, where cans of corn become home runs due to the short porch in right.

And, the Bulldogs would have to go through not only Oklahoma, but host Florida State as well, if they wanted to survive.

Down 2-0 to the host Seminoles, with a 1-2 count to Elijah MacNamee, with FSU starter Drew Parrish still on the hill, MacNamee, a right-hander, then hit a three-run homer to left to keep the Bulldogs alive and end FSU's season.

Mississippi State then won a 9-8 nail-biter over four-seed Samford, before thrashing OU by scores of 13-5 and 8-1 to win the regional.

Now comes a rematch with Vanderbilt, which swept MSU on the Bulldogs' home field in a three-game series from Mar. 16-18 by scores of 5-0, 10-1 and 4-3.

But State is a different and more confident team now than it was then.

It swept Florida in Starkville to end the regular season. Although the Gators, having already clinched the SEC regular-season title and adjusted accordingly by resting ace Brady Singer, that was impressive by any measure.

And, when the teams met earlier in the year, State was still getting used to a coaching change to Gary Henderson after the sudden bizarre resignation of Andy Cannizaro on Feb. 20, three games into the seaosn.

The teams enter the series with nearly identical records. Vanderbilt's supporting metrics are better--a 1.9-run-per-game advantage to MSU's 1.0--against schedules that are nearly identical (both RPI and BoydsWorld ISIRs give the edge to Vanderbilt, but by the narrowest of margins).

Mississippi State is just 12-27 against Vanderbilt since Commodore coach Tim Corbin took over in 2003. The Bulldogs won just one road series all year, that coming when MSU took two of three at Alabama from May 4-6.

The winner of this series gets a trip to the College World Series. Here's a look at what Vanderbilt has to get past in order to get there.