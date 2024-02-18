After just three hits in a game-two loss yesterday, Vanderbilt’s bats woke up en route to an 11-1 win. Combined with a stellar outing from Devin Futrell, the Commodores finished with 10 hits and 10 RBI to take the series from FAU.

Here are four takeaways from today’s rubber game at Hawkins Field:

- Futrell shines

After a shaky start behind him, the junior out of Florida settled in to pitch a gem against the Owls. Through six innings, he gave up just three hits, one run, zero walks, and struck out five batters. Today was another classic Devin Futrell performance as he was consistently able to keep hitters off balance with his offspeed pitches. He induced several fly balls and seemed to provide some comfort and confidence for the Commodores’ bats.

After the game, Tim Corbin said he liked his “strikes and pace.” He added that he showed “good attack, good confidence, and good poise.”

Not only was Futrell phenomenal, but freshman Brennan Seiber came in and pitched well in relief as well. To show how dominant the Commodores’ pitching was today, FAU finished 3-31 at the plate, that’s plenty of evidence.

- The bats wake up

Yesterday must’ve been a wake-up call for the Commodores’ bats. After only three hits yesterday, they jumped on FAU’s pitching for a total of 10 hits on the day. Maybe even more importantly, Vandy pulled through at the plate with runners in scoring position.

- Hewett and Vastine’s base-running

The third inning saw Vanderbilt break the 0-0 tie after Calvin Hewett’s baserunning shined through. After getting hit by a pitch, he immediately stole second and then scored on an RBI double from Jonathan Vastine. That entire sequence happened simultaneously and showed the impact base-running can have on this team. Additionally, in the 6th inning, Hewett stole home to give Vandy a 6-1 lead. Hewett may not be an everyday starter, but he will be a nice pinch-running candidate and plays solid defense. The non-conference games are for situations like that for the coaching staff to visualize to help their decision-making.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Vastine showed some heads-up base running of his own after scoring from second on a swinging bunt from RJ Austin down the third base line. FAU thought they had the third out of the inning, but it turned out Austin beat the throw at first. Vastine took advantage of that and scored to give Vandy an early 2-0 lead.

Tim Corbin complimented Hewett’s speed, but also Jacob Humphrey and RJ Austin’s quickness on the basepaths as well.

“Cal’s that type of kid, he wants to move and Humphrey wants to move and Austin wants to move. That’s good speed. They just got to find first base, if they find first base, then they’ve got a chance to move.”

- The defense was shaky early

The Triangle of Doom reared its ugly head in the first inning as Calvin Hewett (CF), Jayden Davis (2B), and Troy LaNeve (RF) failed to communicate on a lazy fly ball that led to a base-runner. Then, RJ Austin made an error at third base on a hard-hit ball that put another runner on. Lastly, Jack Bulger made a catch in deep left-center field, but both runners advanced to second and third. Bulger probably could’ve thrown to second, but that’s a play he’ll learn from. In a similar situation with RJ Austin, there was a play to be made, but he hasn’t played much third base, in defense.

Despite the early defensive miscues, Tim Corbin said Devin Futrell battled through that and settled into the game nicely.

“He throws six innings and had 5 out of 6 1-2-3 innings. We didn’t field the fly ball and we weren’t ready for the backside ground ball, but outside of that, he took command of it. Even in the first, second, and third innings, he got himself out of it. He did a nice job against a good hitting team.”

The Commodores return to Hawkins Field on Tuesday for a matchup vs. Dayton with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 pm.

