Five current Vanderbilt players and five Commodore commitments were selected in Day 3 of the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

VU pitchers Maddux Conger and Justin Wilson, catcher Stephen Scott, second baseman Ethan Paul and outfielder Alonzo Jones all went off the board on Wednesday.

Five high school players who are either committed to, or sighed with Vanderbilt--infielder Nick Northcut, outifler Isaiah Thomas and pitchers Austin Becker, Brett Hansen and Kumar Rocker--were also picked.

Among current players, starting pitcher Patrick Raby, considered a top-200 talent by Baseball America, and starting first baseman Julian Infante went unselected.

No Day 3 picks come with slot money. Teams can pay each player as much as $125,000 without eating into their respective bonus pools.

Northcut, a potential two-way player, was the first of the 10 off the board on Wednesday, and far and away the most significant. He was taken by the Red Sox room in Round 11 (340th 0verall).

He was followed by the five current players.

Conger, a talented reliever who's always had control issues, was selected in Round 22 by Detroit. The right-hander pitched the best baseball of his career late this season, and has a 2.21 ERA in 20 1/3 innings, with 22 strikeout and 14 walks.

Wilson, a seldom-used reliever who missed 2017 with Tommy John surgery, was taken in the 23rd round by the Yankees. Wilson has a 2.84 ERA in 6 1/3 innings, with nine strikeouts and four walks, in 2018.

Jones, one of the fastest players in the draft, was picked by Oakland in the 25th round. Jones, who's missed a month with an oblique injury and wasn't on VU's Clemson Regional roster, is a former infielder who converted to the outfield over the last year. The junior has hit .236/..328/.382 this year, and has been successful in all 16 stolen base tries.

Pittsburgh took Paul in the 26th round. The talented junior second baseman has hit .240/.358/.429 with nine home runs, and has been successful in all but one of his 18 steal attempts. Paul has started 59 games at second this seaosn and is fielding at an outstanding .988 clip.

The Miami Marlins selected Scott, a power-hitting catcher who leads VU with 14 home runs, in Round 31. Scott has made 44 starts, some in left field, and is hitting .260/.415/.604.

Becker (Texas, Round 37), Hansen (San Francisco, 38), Rocker (Colorado, 38) and Thomas (Colorado, 39) all came off the board near the end of the 40-round event.

Former Commodores Penn Murfee (now at Santa Clara) and Liam Sabino (Pitt) were taken in the 34th and 35th rounds, respectively, by Seattle and St. Louis.