Tennessee blanks Vanderbilt, sweeps series

NASHVILLE, Tenn .--Tennessee freshman pitcher Drew Beam pitched nine innings of two-hit ball, as the Vols slowly pulled away from Vanderbilt throughout the day for a 5-0 win and a series sweep on Sunday.

Vanderbilt starter Patrick Reilly was good (five innings, one run, four walks, four strikeouts) but couldn't match Beam, a true freshman who fired 110 pitches on Sunday.

Tennessee's Drew Gilbert blasted a home run off Reilly in the fourth, providing the Vols with enough. Gilbert later added a two-RBI double in the ninth.

The Vols (27-1, 9-0) scored two off Grayson Moore, and one each off Thomas Schultz and Christian Little.

Spencer Jones and Dominic Keegan each had one hit. They were Vandy’s only base runners. Beam struck out four, got 11 ground-ball outs and 11 fly-ball outs.

Vanderbilt (20-7, 4-5) has lost five straight SEC games dating back to last weekend's series at South Carolina.