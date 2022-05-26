Tennessee hammers Vanderbilt in Hoover

Top-ranked Tennessee scored in six different innings, including a five-run third, as the Vols blasted Vanderbilt, 10-1, in a Thursday night game in the Southeastern Conference tournament in Hoover, Ala.

Eight different Vols had RBIs as Tennessee used a balanced attack in scoring runs off five Commodore pitchers. Vanderbilt starter Devin Futrell allowed four runs (all earned) in 2 2/3 innings and took the loss.

The 'Dores (36-20) were responsible for plenty of self-inflicted damage, too, walking seven and making four errors.

The lone highlight for Vanderbilt was Carter Young’s home run in the fifth.

The Commodores await the loser of Thursday night’s Kentucky-LSU game in what will be an elimination game that’ll be played on Friday.

Tennessee (50-7) took command in the first inning and never relented. Futrell went exclusively changeup-fastball in the first inning, but had trouble putting the Vols away.

It took 21 pitches until he registered his first out—that was a double-play ground ball of the bat of Jordan Beck—and then Drew Gilbert hit the next pitch to the gap in left-center for a run-scoring double.

In the third, Seth Stephenson singled and then Jorel Ortega doubled to the gap in deep left-center for a 2-0 lead with nobody out. Gilbert then hit the next pitch to left for a 3-0 advantage.

The Commodores then pulled Futrell for Nick Maldonado with a 2-2 count to Trey Lipscomb. It didn’t matter; Maldonado hit Lipscomb and then Evan Russell doubled to left to make it 4-0. Luc Lipcius just missed a home run to dead-center that plated another run on a sacrifice fly.

Blake Burke and Cortland Lawson later added home runs off Grayson Moore and Ryan Ginther, respectively.

It's the fourth time in four tries that the Vols have beaten the Commodores this year.