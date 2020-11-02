Here are three observations, two questions and a prediction around Vanderbilt football after VU's 54-21 loss to Ole Miss.

1. There were some things to build on offensively in Saturday's loss.

Let's start with quarterback Ken Seals, who was 31 of 40 passing for 319 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. Yes, Ole Miss's defense is abysmal, and yes, Seals got some of those numbers when the game was out of hand. But that part was out of Seals' control. Seals did as much as he could do to keep the Commodores in the game, and did his part in hitting his first nine passes.

Seals continues to show good accuracy on short and intermediate throws, and even showed some ability to throw the long ball when he hit running back Keyon Henry-Brooks with a 48-yard throw late in the game.

Seals also found tight end Ben Bresnahan behind the Rebel defense for a 43-yard touchdown. Bresnahan is becoming the impact tight end that anyone who watched him the minute he stepped on campus knew he could be.

If you take his stats and project them over 12 games, Bresnahan would end up with 51 catches, 507 yards and six touchdowns. Bresnahan's not going to earn first- or second-team all-conference honors this year because there are five Southeastern Conference tight ends with more receiving yards than he has (and all play for better teams) but that seems possible in a year or two.

Cam Johnson had 14 catches Saturday, which ties for the sixth-best single-game reception total in school history. The disappointing part was that only accounted for 97 yards, but Johnson's capable of more. Johnson almost never drops a pass and continued production like that would give the offense something it really needs: A consistent threat to help the team pick up first downs and keep the defense off the field.

Vanderbilt also got some much-needed reps for a pair of freshman tackles. True freshman Bradley Ashmore started at right tackle and played 51 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and graded at a 52. Redshirt freshman Brayden Bapst relieved him with a career-high 25 snaps and a 59 grade that's respectable for someone seeing his first meaningful action (Bapst had eight snaps against South Carolina).





2. Defensive stats over the past two years against Power Five opponents are brutal.

Vanderbilt has played 13 games against Power 5 opponents since the start of the 2019 season, going 1-12 in those games.

Here's what the Commodores have given up on average:

Points: 37.1

First downs: 24.1

Rushing yards: 229 (6.2 yards per carry)

Passing yards: 260 (8.8 yards per pass)

Total offense: 490 (7.3 yards per play)





Some opponents have struggled against the run or the pass against VU, but with the exception of Missouri last season, not with both. For example:

- Purdue couldn't run the ball on VU last year (1.7 per carry) but threw for 509 yards (9.8 per pass) and posted 42 points.

- Georgia was mediocre in throwing the ball (156 yards/6.8 per pass) but ran it down the Commodores' throat (479/7.6) in the 2019 season opener.

- Ole Miss threw for just 99/5.5 last season, but ran it for 413/9.4 last season. This year, the Rebels were tremendous through the air (449/12.1).





VU's yards per play allowed have gotten worse four years running, spanning three defensive coordinators:

2017: 5.8 (Derek Mason)

2018: 6.1 (Jason Tarver)

2019: 6.6 (Tarver)

2020: 7.5 (Ted Roof)





To be fair, increasing offense has been a trend. The Commodores are one of three teams allowing more than seven yards per play this year, albeit they're still the league's worst: Ole Miss allows 7.1 yards per play, and LSU, 7.2.

Some good news: Not counting the VU offense, the Commodores have the three worst offenses in the league ahead on the schedule in Kentucky (4.8 yards per play, 20.8 points per game), Tennessee (4.9/22.2) and Mississippi State (4.9/14.8).





3. If Jeff Sagarin is correct, the Commodores are now basically on par with an FCS program that just started playing football in 2015.

Mathematician Jeff Sagarin has done a good job of assembling college football power ratings for decades. And Sagarin has a particularly tough job this season because there's little interconnectivity between leagues with a lack of non-conference games. There are also issues with several teams in his rankings not playing this season, so ratings for those teams are just based on estimates of what those schools would have been.

So with that, it's hard to know how accurate these are, since there are some necessary leaps in logic with the ratings this year. It's also fair to say that if anyone can figure it out, it's probably Sagarin.

Anyway, keeping those issues in mind, Sagarin estimates VU to be the 135th-best team between the FCS and FBS this year.

Some items of interest here:

- Sagarin considers Vanderbilt to be about a point and a half better than Kennesaw State, which hasn't played football this year. So again, this is just an estimate of how things may have played out, however, it's fairly damning when the program is perceived to have has sunk to the level of an FCS school that didn't even play football until 2015.

- The Commodores rank as the worst Power 5 team. The next-worst Power 5 team is Kansas; the Jayhawks would be a field-goal favorite at a neutral site.

- Only eight FBS schools--Southern Miss, Old Dominion, New Mexico State, Bowling Green, Louisiana Monroe, Connecticut and Akron--rank below VU. Again, only two of those schools (Southern Miss and ULM) have played games, so take it for what it's worth.

- VU's lowest finish in the Sagarins was 126th, which came in Robbie Caldwell's interim year of 2010.



