Chris Lee and Joey Dwyer discuss Vanderbilt's freshman classes in football, basketball and baseball as well as which members of them can make an impact for their programs this season.

Football freshmen discussed- Junior Sherrill, London Humphreys, Sedrick Alexander, AJ Newberry, Deago Benson, Kam Johnson, Martel Hight, Bryan Longwell, De'Marion Thomas.

Basketball freshmen discussed- Jason Rivera-Torres, Isaiah West, Carter Lang, JaQualon Roberts, Malik Presley, Coleson Messer, Jordan Williams (redshirt)

Baseball freshmen discussed- Braden Holcomb, Ethan McElvain, Colin Barczi, Miller Green

